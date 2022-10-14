Solar Eclipse after Diwali 2022: Here's why Govardhan Puja will take place on October 26, not October 25

Solar Eclipse (File)

Goverdhan Puja normally takes place a day after Diwali celebrations. However, this year, Diwali is on October 24, and Govardhan puja is on October 26. The partial solar eclipse on October 25, a day after Diwali, is to be blamed for it. Here's why. An eclipse, a celestial phenomenon, can project a massive impact on people's lives astrologically.

Since the eclipse is a day after Diwali and will start at 4 pm, its 'sutak yoga' will begin at 4 am, October 25. Because of the sutak period, Govardhan puja will take place the next day of the eclipse.

During Surya Grahan's Sutak period, temples will have to be closed. One should not touch idols. As per astrology, children, the elderly and ill people must eat three hours before the eclipse. During the period of eclipse, people should pray. After the eclipse, they should sanitize the house with Ganga Jal.

People in the northeast won't be able to observe the solar eclipse. It will also be visible in some parts of Europe, North Africa and the middle east.

Solar eclipse timings: Siliguri 16.41, Delhi 16.29, Jaisalmer 16.26 hours, Mumbai 16.49, Nagpur 6.49, Bengaluru 17.12, Chennai 17:14.