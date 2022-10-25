Solar eclipse after Diwali 2022: Do's and dont's to follow during surya grahan

Photo: Pixabay

According to religious beliefs, a solar eclipse is considered inauspicious. It is believed that during this time negative energy starts dominating the earth. Therefore, no auspicious work is done during the eclipse period. To avoid the bad effect of the eclipse, chanting and penance are done during the eclipse period.

Things you need to do after the solar eclipse:

In astrology, to avoid the negative effects of the eclipse, some measures have been told to take even after its end.

1. Immediately, after the eclipse is over, the entire house should be cleaned thoroughly. Because it is believed that negative energy enters the house during a solar eclipse. Therefore, after cleaning, the smoke of incense or incense sticks must be shown in the whole house.

2. One should take bath immediately after the eclipse. The temple of the house should also be purified with Gangajal. For this, Ganges water should be sprinkled on all the idols and pictures of Gods and Goddesses.

3. It is also a belief that the clothes worn during the eclipse should not be worn again. It would be better if you donate them after a bath. Remember the ancestors after the lunar eclipse and donate in their name. By doing this there is no bad effect of the eclipse.

4. After the solar eclipse, food should be given to the poor or needy. If you have a Tulsi plant in your house, then after the eclipse is over, sprinkle Gangajal on it and purify it.

5. It is also considered very good to worship Lord Shiva after the eclipse and if possible, donate white things to the poor person.

6. After the eclipse, by donating grass to the cows, food to the birds, and clothes to the needy, many fold virtues are obtained. It is believed that the virtuous deeds done in the eclipse from a normal day are 1 lakh times fruitful.