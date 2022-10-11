Search icon
Solar eclipse after Diwali 2022: Date, timings in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru

Astrophysicist Debi Prasad Duari said the eclipse couldn't be observed from north-east India.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 11, 2022, 03:14 PM IST

Solar Eclipse (File)

India will witness a solar eclipse on October 25, a day after Diwali 2022. The partial solar eclipse can be observed from Kolkata for a short duration but can be better observed in the northern and western regions of India. 

Astrophysicist Debi Prasad Duari said the eclipse couldn't be observed from north-east India as the timing of the solar eclipse would be after sunset there. 

The phenomenon can be observed in Europe, North Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. 

The partial solar eclipse will begin in Iceland at around 14:29 hours IST and will be seen at its maximum from Russia at 16:30 hours (IST). It will end at around 18:32 hours (IST) over the Arabian Sea. 

"As on October 25, the Sun, Moon and Earth will almost be on the same plane resulting in the moon appearing to cover the Sun partially for a period of time causing a partial Solar Eclipse," a senior astrophysicist told PTI. 

Only 4 percent of the sun will be covered by the moon. 

Solar Eclipse in Delhi, Mumbai, Rajasthan, West Bengal 

In Siliguri, the eclipse will be visible between 16.41 and 16.59 hours. 

In Delhi, the eclipse can be observed between 16.29 hours and 18.09 hours.  

In Jaisalmer, the eclipse will start at 16.26 hours and end at 18.09 hours.

In Mumbai, the eclipse will begin at 16.49 hours and end at 18.09 hours.  

Nagpur: 6:49 to 17:42 hours. 

In Bengaluru, the eclipse will begin at 17:12 hours and end at 17:55 hours. 

Chennai will have the eclipse between 17:14 and 17:44 hours. 

