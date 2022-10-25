Solar eclipse: 6 interesting myths and facts about the phenomenon

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 01:16 PM IST
A solar eclipse is taking place after 1300 years on October 25, 2022, just after the occasion of Diwali under the special alignment of four planets. Not everybody knows but our ancestors are tied into the web of this fear when they hear the name of a solar eclipse in many different parts of the planet. It was 30 thousand years ago, when we were original human beings. Man used to sleep outside at this time under the open sky and stars. These stars were once used to warn people of impending rain, cold, and direction. These astronomical occurrences in the sky occasionally frightened them, but other times they provided an opportunity to make up humorous tales. The solar eclipse is one of these occasions. Here are some facts about solar eclipse, read below:
- According to NASA around 5000 years ago people started noticing solar eclipses.
- Paul Griffin, an archaeoastronomer from Ireland considered the stone carvings and the age of the site against calculations of when solar eclipses may have been visible from the area.
- Loughcrew cairns contain a large stone carving of overlapping concentric circles which could represent a view of the moon partially obscuring the sun during an eclipse.
- The word eclipse was used to describe this event as it is the Greek word meaning abandonment or downfall.
- If any planets are in the sky at the time of a total solar eclipse, they can be seen as points of light.
- It is safe to look during Totality .During the time the Moon’s disk covers the Sun, it’s safe to look at the eclipse