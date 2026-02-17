Solar Eclipse 2026 Today: When and where to watch rare 'Ring of Fire'; know sutak kaal timings, dos & don’ts to follow during Surya Grahan

Don’t miss the 'Ring of Fire' solar eclipse on 17 February 2026. Watch safely with proper glasses or online and experience this rare celestial spectacle. A stunning sky show you won’t forget.

A solar eclipse, which people know as Surya Grahan, happens when the Moon blocks Sunlight because it positions itself between Earth and the Sun. The annular solar eclipse, which people call the 'Ring of Fire,' will occur on 17 February 2026. The Moon will block the Sun's central area during this eclipse, which will create a bright ring that surrounds it. The event displays amazing beauty, but people need to understand the proper times and locations for viewing it as well as the correct methods for safe observation.

Date and timing:

The eclipse will occur on Tuesday, February 17 2026. The event will begin at 3:26 PM IST and reach its highest point between 5:13 and 6:11 PM IST before concluding at 7:57 PM IST, which totals a duration of 4 hours and 31 minutes. The peak time occurs when the Moon completely covers the Sun, creating the 'Ring of Fire' effect.

Visibility: when and where:

People in India will not see the eclipse because the Moon's shadow will move beyond their location to Antarctica. People in Southern Africa (South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Tanzania) and South America (Argentina, Chile) will witness a partial or complete annular eclipse according to their specific location. The space agencies and astronomy websites provide live streams which allow you to watch the event even though it is not visible in your sky.

Safety precautions:

It is dangerous to look at the Sun at any time, including during an eclipse. The safe method to watch the eclipse requires people to use ISO-certified eclipse glasses or solar filters. People should not use sunglasses, cameras, binoculars or mobile phones without proper solar filters because these devices will cause severe eye damage.

Do:

People should choose safe eclipse viewing methods, which include using special glasses and viewing equipment. People who cannot attend the event should watch the live streams. People who practice spiritual traditions should use meditation and prayer as their preferred methods of worship.

Don't:

People should not look directly at the Sun. People should not use regular sunglasses or optical devices to see the eclipse. People in India should not believe that Sutak restrictions apply because they cannot see the eclipse.