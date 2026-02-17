FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Solar Eclipse 2026 Today: When and where to watch rare 'Ring of Fire'; know sutak kaal timings, dos & don’ts to follow during Surya Grahan

Gourav Adarsh admits Tu Ya Main's weak start, requests audience to support small commercial films: 'It's important that people...'

Bangladesh PM oath taking ceremony: 25 MPs named for Tarique Rahman Cabinet

Delhi to get major facelift as MCD gets Rs 3630 crore boost for roads, sanitation; here's all you need to know

7 Data Science Courses for Beginners With No Tech Background (2026)

Salim Khan admitted to ICU: Salman Khan rushes to Lilavati Hospital to see his 90 year old father

AnchorBuilding Compliance-Aware AI for Regulated Industries: A Data Infrastructure Leader's View

Will Bill Gates skip AI Summit 2026 amid Epstein link? Gates Foundation clarifies

India-Bangladesh ties set for pragmatic reset under Tarique Rahman's leadership

Dhurandhar 2 in trouble: BMC blacklists Ranveer Singh's movie for...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Solar Eclipse 2026 Today: When and where to watch rare 'Ring of Fire'; know sutak kaal timings, dos & don’ts to follow during Surya Grahan

Solar Eclipse 2026 Today: When and where to watch rare 'Ring of Fire';

Gourav Adarsh admits Tu Ya Main's weak start, requests audience to support small commercial films: 'It's important that people...'

Gourav Adarsh admits Tu Ya Main's weak start, requests audience to support

Delhi to get major facelift as MCD gets Rs 3630 crore boost for roads, sanitation; here's all you need to know

Delhi to get major facelift as MCD gets Rs 3630 crore boost for roads, sanitati

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Mukesh-Anant Ambani's fiery nature to Nita-Isha-Akash Ambani's mysterious trait, know Ambanis' personality types and compatibility

From Mukesh-Anant Ambani's fiery nature to Nita-Isha-Akash Ambani's mysterious

Who is Ishan Kishan's girlfriend Aditi Hundia? T20 World Cup star cricketer's grandfather ignites wedding buzz with Miss Diva 2018 winner

Who is Ishan Kishan's girlfriend Aditi Hundia? T20 World Cup star cricketer's gr

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: A glimpse into Sachin Tendulkar's son's career ahead of his wedding with Ravi Ghai's granddaughter

A glimpse into Sachin Tendulkar's son' career ahead of his wedding with Saaniya

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Solar Eclipse 2026 Today: When and where to watch rare 'Ring of Fire'; know sutak kaal timings, dos & don’ts to follow during Surya Grahan

Don’t miss the 'Ring of Fire' solar eclipse on 17 February 2026. Watch safely with proper glasses or online and experience this rare celestial spectacle. A stunning sky show you won’t forget.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Feb 17, 2026, 03:14 PM IST

Solar Eclipse 2026 Today: When and where to watch rare 'Ring of Fire'; know sutak kaal timings, dos & don’ts to follow during Surya Grahan
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A solar eclipse, which people know as Surya Grahan, happens when the Moon blocks Sunlight because it positions itself between Earth and the Sun. The annular solar eclipse, which people call the 'Ring of Fire,' will occur on 17 February 2026. The Moon will block the Sun's central area during this eclipse, which will create a bright ring that surrounds it. The event displays amazing beauty, but people need to understand the proper times and locations for viewing it as well as the correct methods for safe observation.

Date and timing:

The eclipse will occur on Tuesday, February 17 2026. The event will begin at 3:26 PM IST and reach its highest point between 5:13 and 6:11 PM IST before concluding at 7:57 PM IST, which totals a duration of 4 hours and 31 minutes. The peak time occurs when the Moon completely covers the Sun, creating the 'Ring of Fire' effect.

Visibility: when and where:

People in India will not see the eclipse because the Moon's shadow will move beyond their location to Antarctica. People in Southern Africa (South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Tanzania) and South America (Argentina, Chile) will witness a partial or complete annular eclipse according to their specific location. The space agencies and astronomy websites provide live streams which allow you to watch the event even though it is not visible in your sky.

Safety precautions:

It is dangerous to look at the Sun at any time, including during an eclipse. The safe method to watch the eclipse requires people to use ISO-certified eclipse glasses or solar filters. People should not use sunglasses, cameras, binoculars or mobile phones without proper solar filters because these devices will cause severe eye damage.

Also read: Viral videos: Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, other Bollywood celebs attend Anand Sagar's prayer meet

Do:

People should choose safe eclipse viewing methods, which include using special glasses and viewing equipment. People who cannot attend the event should watch the live streams. People who practice spiritual traditions should use meditation and prayer as their preferred methods of worship.

Don't:

People should not look directly at the Sun. People should not use regular sunglasses or optical devices to see the eclipse. People in India should not believe that Sutak restrictions apply because they cannot see the eclipse.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Solar Eclipse 2026 Today: When and where to watch rare 'Ring of Fire'; know sutak kaal timings, dos & don’ts to follow during Surya Grahan
Solar Eclipse 2026 Today: When and where to watch rare 'Ring of Fire';
Gourav Adarsh admits Tu Ya Main's weak start, requests audience to support small commercial films: 'It's important that people...'
Gourav Adarsh admits Tu Ya Main's weak start, requests audience to support
Bangladesh PM oath taking ceremony: 25 MPs named for Tarique Rahman Cabinet
Bangladesh PM oath taking ceremony: 25 MPs named for Tarique Rahman Cabinet
Delhi to get major facelift as MCD gets Rs 3630 crore boost for roads, sanitation; here's all you need to know
Delhi to get major facelift as MCD gets Rs 3630 crore boost for roads, sanitati
7 Data Science Courses for Beginners With No Tech Background (2026)
7 Data Science Courses for Beginners With No Tech Background (2026)
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Mukesh-Anant Ambani's fiery nature to Nita-Isha-Akash Ambani's mysterious trait, know Ambanis' personality types and compatibility
From Mukesh-Anant Ambani's fiery nature to Nita-Isha-Akash Ambani's mysterious
Who is Ishan Kishan's girlfriend Aditi Hundia? T20 World Cup star cricketer's grandfather ignites wedding buzz with Miss Diva 2018 winner
Who is Ishan Kishan's girlfriend Aditi Hundia? T20 World Cup star cricketer's gr
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: A glimpse into Sachin Tendulkar's son's career ahead of his wedding with Ravi Ghai's granddaughter
A glimpse into Sachin Tendulkar's son' career ahead of his wedding with Saaniya
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant shine while hosting Queen Rania of Jordan in Mumbai; See viral pics
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant
T20 World Cup 2026: Which teams will India play and when in Super 8 round?
T20 World Cup 2026: Which teams will India play and when in Super 8 round?
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement