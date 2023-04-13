Search icon
Solar eclipse 2023 date: Know when, where and how to watch first Surya Grahan; do's and don'ts

This year will have a total of four eclipses, two of which will be solar.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 13, 2023, 12:15 PM IST

File photo

The first solar eclipse of the year will soon occur. One of the most important celestial events will be the solar eclipse of 2023, also known as Surya Grahan. This year will have a total of four eclipses, two of which will be solar. 

The first solar eclipse of 2023 will be on April 20. However, India won't be able to see the first solar eclipse of 2023. Australia, the Pacific Ocean, East and South Asia, Antarctica, and the Indian Ocean are among the places where it will be seen. According to the Indian astrological calendar, the first solar eclipse of 2023 will begin at 07:04 AM and end at 12:29 PM.

This solar eclipse will not be visible in India, but the Sutak period will be applicable. The second solar eclipse will occur on October 14, 2023, and it will be visible from India.

While observing a solar eclipse, it's important to take safety precautions because they can permanently harm the eyes and result in blindness. NASA advises utilising appropriate filters such as 14-shaded welding glass, black polymer, or aluminized Mylar. Another option is to use a telescope to view the Sun through binoculars or a telescope while a lunar eclipse is occurring, or to project the Sun's image onto a whiteboard.

Here is a list of some of the do's and don'ts that one must adhere to during the solar eclipse.

  • According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), people should be careful and use 'eclipse glasses' to protect their eyes. People are advised not to look directly at the sun.
  • NASA advises people to not use a homemade filter or conventional sunglasses or their eyes might get damaged. 
  • If you are eager to capture the 'ring of fire' with your cameras, NASA advises against it as it may cause an injury. 
  • People with prescribed glasses can wear their eclipse glasses over their day-to-day glasses to watch the phenomenon. 
  • Children who want to watch the eclipse can do so under parental supervision. 
  • People are advised to drive with their headlights on and keep the speed in control.
  • People are also advised to maintain a good distance from other vehicles.

 

