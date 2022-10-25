Search icon
Solar Eclipse 2022: Second Surya Grahan of 2022 TODAY, check do's and don'ts to follow on eclipse day

The Solar Eclipse will occur on Tuesday, October 25, a day after Diwali. According to Drik Panchang, this eclipse is a partial Solar Eclipse.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 11:13 AM IST

Today, just one day after Diwali 2022, the world is all set to witness a partial solar eclipse that will be visible from several Indian cities. The surya grahan is set to begin at dusk on Tuesday and will be visible from the majority of cities across the country, according to experts. 

 

An annular eclipse, commonly known as a partial eclipse, is one in which a 'ring of fire' appears in the sky. This happens after the Moon covers the Sun, but not completely.

 

For the unversed, a solar eclipse takes place when the Moon comes in between the Sun and the Earth. 

 

Solar Eclipse 2022: Date and Time for Surya Grahan 2022

 

The Solar Eclipse will occur on Tuesday, October 25, a day after Diwali. According to Drik Panchang, this eclipse is a partial Solar Eclipse, which would be visible from 04:29 pm. The eclipse will end with the sunset at 05:42 pm, and the maximum eclipse time will be at 05:30 pm. This is the second solar eclipse of 2022. 

 

However, before the solar eclipse does arrive, here is a list of some of the do's and don'ts that one must adhere to during the solar eclipse.

 

  1. According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), people should be careful and use 'eclipse glasses' to protect their eyes. People are advised not to look directly at the sun.
  2. NASA advises people to not use a homemade filter or conventional sunglasses or their eyes might get damaged. 
  3. If you are eager to capture the 'ring of fire' with your cameras, NASA advises against it as it may cause an injury. 
  4. People with prescribed glasses can wear their eclipse glasses over their day-to-day glasses to watch the phenomenon. 
  5. Children who want to watch the eclipse can do so under parental supervision. 
  6. People are advised to drive with their headlights on and keep the speed in control.
  7. People are also advised to maintain a good distance from other vehicles.
