Solar Eclipse 2022: Second Surya Grahan of 2022 TODAY, check do's and don'ts to follow on eclipse day

Today, just one day after Diwali 2022, the world is all set to witness a partial solar eclipse that will be visible from several Indian cities. The surya grahan is set to begin at dusk on Tuesday and will be visible from the majority of cities across the country, according to experts.

An annular eclipse, commonly known as a partial eclipse, is one in which a 'ring of fire' appears in the sky. This happens after the Moon covers the Sun, but not completely.

For the unversed, a solar eclipse takes place when the Moon comes in between the Sun and the Earth.

Solar Eclipse 2022: Date and Time for Surya Grahan 2022

The Solar Eclipse will occur on Tuesday, October 25, a day after Diwali. According to Drik Panchang, this eclipse is a partial Solar Eclipse, which would be visible from 04:29 pm. The eclipse will end with the sunset at 05:42 pm, and the maximum eclipse time will be at 05:30 pm. This is the second solar eclipse of 2022.

However, before the solar eclipse does arrive, here is a list of some of the do's and don'ts that one must adhere to during the solar eclipse.