Soha Ali Khan turns Diwali cleaning into fun fitness routine; fans love her energetic twist on festive prep

Soha Ali Khan turns Diwali cleaning into a creative fitness routine. Her fun-filled Instagram video inspires fans to stay active while preparing for the festive season.

When the festive season arrives, so do the endless chores like cleaning, decorating, and preparing for guests. But Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan has come up with a creative and fun way to make Diwali cleaning less of a task and more of a workout. The Chhorii 2 actress recently shared a lighthearted yet inspiring video on Instagram, where she turned cleaning into an energetic fitness session, showing fans that fitness and festivities can go hand in hand.

Turning chores into a workout

In her Instagram reel, Soha was seen in her gym, ready to take on some serious pre-Diwali cleaning, with a twist.

Her caption read: 'Just a little pre-Diwali spring cleaning at the gym... wiping down the mirrors, mopping the floors... and busting some calories! Who needs a Hoover when you have this range of motion?'

The moves that made it fun

The video begins with Soha performing a functional full-body movement that acts as a warm-up. This exercise engages multiple muscle groups, including the shoulders, arms, legs, and core, improving blood circulation and preparing the body for more activity.

Next, Soha takes on the mirror-cleaning exercise. Using wide, sweeping arm motions, she turns the act of wiping mirrors into a mini upper-body workout. The movement activates the shoulders, arms, and oblique muscles while improving coordination and flexibility.

A creative take on push-ups

One of the most impressive parts of the video is when Soha performs a push-up. She starts with a standard push-up, a classic strength exercise that targets the chest, shoulders, and triceps, and then adds a sliding motion along the floor. This makes it a perfect blend of strength and endurance training.

