Soha Ali Khan swears by THIS green juice for better digestion, hormone balance; here's the recipe to try at home

Soha Ali Khan shares her everyday green juice recipe ahead of the New Year. Know its ingredients, method, and benefits for safe daily intake.

Actress Soha Ali Khan recently shared a simple wellness habit with her followers. In an Instagram video posted on December 30, she revealed her go-to green juice recipe, calling it a thoughtful New Year gift for fans who want to feel lighter, more energised, and better nourished.

Not a detox, just daily support

Soha described the juice as daily nutritional support that helps with hydration, fibre intake, minerals, and anti-inflammatory benefits. The recipe was created with guidance from nutritionist Nidhi Behl and is something Soha enjoys most mornings.

Ingredients used in Soha’s green juice

The recipe includes everyday ingredients such as half a carrot, half a cucumber, two celery stalks, coconut water, soaked chia seeds, a small portion of dragon fruit, freshly grated ginger, coriander leaves, lightly steamed moong bean sprouts, hemp seeds, and a handful of greens or lettuce. She suggests rotating greens regularly for variety and balance.

How to prepare the juice

To prepare the drink, blend all ingredients until smooth. The mixture is then strained. Those who prefer a thinner consistency can add more coconut water. The juice is best consumed fresh to retain maximum nutrients.

Health benefits

According to Soha, this green juice supports digestion, hormone balance, and steady energy levels. She usually drinks it after breakfast and before lunch, especially on mornings when she feels heavy or sluggish.

The combination of fibre, healthy fats, and plant-based nutrients helps her feel nourished without feeling weighed down.