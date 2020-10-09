Soha Ali Khan sports kaftan with matching face-mask, keeps it 'simple yet stylish' in latest photo; pic inside

Months after the coronavirus-induced lockdown forced everyone to stay at home, people from all walks of life, especially celebrities have been looking at clothing options to sport that home that can feel comfortable and yet be stylish.

And giving us some fashion goals is actress Soha Ali Khan, who, in a recent Instagram post is setting new fashion trends, sporting a chic kaftan with matching face-mask.

Probably taking 'kaftan' inspiration from sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan, mommy to 3-year-old Inaaya, Soha kept it 'simple yet stylish' in a comfortable cotton block-printed kaftan that featured an elephant print design and teamed it with a matching mask from 'Rekh By Rohini Singh'.

Taking to her verified Instagram account, Soha wrote alongside a photo of herself, "Who says you can’t be safe and stylish? Thank you @rohini_singh_jaipur for this kaftan and mask set! (sic)."

Take a look.

It must be noted that while Soha is sure serving us up with some chic yet comfortable look that one can easily sport at any given time of the day at home, she hasn't given up on the face-mask that is a necessity during COVID-19 times.

Working on similar lines, and incorporating a face-mask as an essential part of the outfit, several fashion designers including Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, Prabal Gurung among others have been coming up with interesting takes, innovative prints and designs for face-masks, to make it a part of the attire as effortlessly as possible.

Take a look .

Meanwhile, while Soha's kaftan look will inspire you to try one for yourself, you musn't miss out on Kareena Kapoor Khan's #KaftanSeries that the latter undertook on her Instagram account during lockdown, wherein she posts photos of her 'true self' dressed in comfortable kaftans.

Take a look.