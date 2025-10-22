Soha Ali Khan Skincare Secret: Shares 2-minute homemade face pack for natural glow during festivities
Who is Asif Afridi? Pakistan spinner once banned for spot-fixing now breaks 76-year-old Test record on debut
Ozak AI Hits $4M Milestone at $0.012—The Numbers That Prove This is 2025's Most Explosive AI Crypto Opportunity
When is Bhai Dooj 2025? Check significance, muhurat, and more
Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha has most adorable nickname for her and Ranveer Singh's daughter Dua, calls her...
Who is Teji Kahlon? Punjabi singer shot in stomach, Godara gang claims responsibility of crime due to his involvement in...
Tamannaah Bhatia’s trainer shares 3 worst core exercises, the last one might make your waist look bigger
Tata vs Ambani in Quick Commerce: Who will win, which companies are challenging them?
US President Donald Trump to visit Japan for three-day trip on..., set to meet PM Takaichi, Emperor Naruhito, what's on agenda?
Asia Cup trophy row: Ahead of November's ICC meeting, Mohsin Naqvi sends out stern message to BCCI, calls out 'petty politics aimed to...'
LIFESTYLE
Soha Ali Khan shared her quick 2-minute homemade face pack for glowing skin post-festivities. This easy, natural remedy is perfect for instant radiance and skin rejuvenation.
The festive season is full of lights, laughter, good food, and endless get-togethers. While this time of year brings happiness and joy, it can also leave your skin feeling dull and tired.
To rejuvenate your skin after the celebrations, actress Soha Ali Khan shared her favourite homemade face pack straight from her kitchen. Known for her natural beauty and balanced lifestyle, Soha shared her quick and easy skincare secret with her followers on Instagram.
Sharing a reel on Instagram, Soha wrote, 'My skin needed some TLC after the past few nights of festivities! So I turned to the kitchen for a super easy face pack made up of simple, clean, easy ingredients we all have.'
The actress revealed that her DIY pack took only two minutes to prepare and left her skin feeling refreshed and glowing. She even joked that, 'Your husband won't even notice, wink—it really works for a natural cleanse and glow!'
ALSO READ: Soha Ali Khan’s fitness routine: Her full-body workout that’ll inspire you to push your limits
Soha’s DIY skincare recipe uses simple, natural ingredients that most of us already have in our kitchens.
Mix gram flour, turmeric, sandalwood powder, curd, honey, and rose water to create a smooth paste. Apply to face and neck, leave for 10-15 minutes, and rinse with cold water. Do a patch test, especially if you have sensitive skin, and apply to clean skin.
ALSO READ: Soha Ali Khan turns Diwali cleaning into fun fitness routine; fans love her energetic twist on festive prep