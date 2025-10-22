FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Soha Ali Khan Skincare Secret: Shares 2-minute homemade face pack for natural glow during festivities

Who is Asif Afridi? Pakistan spinner once banned for spot-fixing now breaks 76-year-old Test record on debut

Ozak AI Hits $4M Milestone at $0.012—The Numbers That Prove This is 2025's Most Explosive AI Crypto Opportunity

When is Bhai Dooj 2025? Check significance, muhurat, and more

Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha has most adorable nickname for her and Ranveer Singh's daughter Dua, calls her...

Who is Teji Kahlon? Punjabi singer shot in stomach, Godara gang claims responsibility of crime due to his involvement in...

Tamannaah Bhatia’s trainer shares 3 worst core exercises, the last one might make your waist look bigger

Tata vs Ambani in Quick Commerce: Who will win, which companies are challenging them?

US President Donald Trump to visit Japan for three-day trip on..., set to meet PM Takaichi, Emperor Naruhito, what's on agenda?

Asia Cup trophy row: Ahead of November's ICC meeting, Mohsin Naqvi sends out stern message to BCCI, calls out 'petty politics aimed to...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Soha Ali Khan Skincare Secret: Shares 2-minute homemade face pack for natural glow during festivities

Soha Ali Khan Skincare Secret: Shares 2-minute homemade face pack for natural gl

Who is Asif Afridi? Pakistan spinner once banned for spot-fixing now breaks 76-year-old Test record on debut

Who is Asif Afridi? Pakistan spinner once banned for spot-fixing now breaks

Ozak AI Hits $4M Milestone at $0.012—The Numbers That Prove This is 2025's Most Explosive AI Crypto Opportunity

Ozak AI Hits $4M at $0.012: The Most Explosive AI Crypto Opportunity of 2025?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Soha Ali Khan Skincare Secret: Shares 2-minute homemade face pack for natural glow during festivities

Soha Ali Khan shared her quick 2-minute homemade face pack for glowing skin post-festivities. This easy, natural remedy is perfect for instant radiance and skin rejuvenation.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Oct 22, 2025, 03:39 PM IST

Soha Ali Khan Skincare Secret: Shares 2-minute homemade face pack for natural glow during festivities
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The festive season is full of lights, laughter, good food, and endless get-togethers. While this time of year brings happiness and joy, it can also leave your skin feeling dull and tired.

To rejuvenate your skin after the celebrations, actress Soha Ali Khan shared her favourite homemade face pack straight from her kitchen. Known for her natural beauty and balanced lifestyle, Soha shared her quick and easy skincare secret with her followers on Instagram.

Soha Ali Khan’s post-festive skin TLC

Sharing a reel on Instagram, Soha wrote, 'My skin needed some TLC after the past few nights of festivities! So I turned to the kitchen for a super easy face pack made up of simple, clean, easy ingredients we all have.'

The actress revealed that her DIY pack took only two minutes to prepare and left her skin feeling refreshed and glowing. She even joked that, 'Your husband won't even notice, wink—it really works for a natural cleanse and glow!'

ALSO READ: Soha Ali Khan’s fitness routine: Her full-body workout that’ll inspire you to push your limits

The ingredients for Soha’s 2-minute glow face pack

Soha’s DIY skincare recipe uses simple, natural ingredients that most of us already have in our kitchens.

  • 2 tbsp gram flour (besan)
  • 1 tsp organic turmeric powder
  • 1 tsp sandalwood powder
  • 2 tbsp curd (yoghurt)
  • 1 tsp honey(optional; skip if acne-prone)
  • Rose water(a few drops)

Method to make the face pack

Mix gram flour, turmeric, sandalwood powder, curd, honey, and rose water to create a smooth paste. Apply to face and neck, leave for 10-15 minutes, and rinse with cold water. Do a patch test, especially if you have sensitive skin, and apply to clean skin.

ALSO READ: Soha Ali Khan turns Diwali cleaning into fun fitness routine; fans love her energetic twist on festive prep

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Aishwarya Rai once broke her silence on being caught with Akshay Kumar by his ex Raveena Tandon: 'Everybody knew...'
Aishwarya Rai once broke her silence on being caught with Akshay Kumar by his...
Veteran Bollywood actor and comedian Asrani passes away at 84
Veteran Bollywood actor and comedian Asrani passes away at 84
Asia Cup Controversy: Mohsin Naqvi refuses to hand over trophy again, what is BCCI planning now?
Asia Cup Controversy: Mohsin Naqvi refuses to hand over trophy again, what is BC
Central government issues gallantry awards to armed forces for bravery during Operation Sindoor; honours with 15 Vir, 16 Shaurya Chakras
Central government issues gallantry awards to armed forces for bravery during Op
DNA TV Show: Bangladesh's 'war plan' near India's chicken neck
DNA TV Show: Bangladesh's 'war plan' near India's chicken neck
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE