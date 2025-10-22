Soha Ali Khan Skincare Secret: Shares 2-minute homemade face pack for natural glow during festivities

Soha Ali Khan shared her quick 2-minute homemade face pack for glowing skin post-festivities. This easy, natural remedy is perfect for instant radiance and skin rejuvenation.

The festive season is full of lights, laughter, good food, and endless get-togethers. While this time of year brings happiness and joy, it can also leave your skin feeling dull and tired.

To rejuvenate your skin after the celebrations, actress Soha Ali Khan shared her favourite homemade face pack straight from her kitchen. Known for her natural beauty and balanced lifestyle, Soha shared her quick and easy skincare secret with her followers on Instagram.

Soha Ali Khan’s p ost- f estive s kin TLC

Sharing a reel on Instagram, Soha wrote, 'My skin needed some TLC after the past few nights of festivities! So I turned to the kitchen for a super easy face pack made up of simple, clean, easy ingredients we all have.'

The actress revealed that her DIY pack took only two minutes to prepare and left her skin feeling refreshed and glowing. She even joked that, 'Your husband won't even notice, wink—it really works for a natural cleanse and glow!'

The i ngredients for Soha’s 2- m inute g low f ace p ack

Soha’s DIY skincare recipe uses simple, natural ingredients that most of us already have in our kitchens.

2 tbsp gram flour ( besan )

1 tsp organic turmeric powder

1 tsp sandalwood powder

2 tbsp curd (yoghurt)

1 tsp honey(optional; skip if acne-prone)

Rose water(a few drops)

Method to m ake the f ace p ack

Mix gram flour, turmeric, sandalwood powder, curd, honey, and rose water to create a smooth paste. Apply to face and neck, leave for 10-15 minutes, and rinse with cold water. Do a patch test, especially if you have sensitive skin, and apply to clean skin.

