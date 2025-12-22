FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Soha Ali Khan shares effective parenting trick to reduce daughter's screen time, build empathy: 'Exploring the World Helps Inaaya Understand Others'

Soha Ali Khan encourages her daughter Inaaya to explore the world around her instead of spending too much time on screens. This approach helps reduce screen dependence while building empathy and emotional intelligence in her child.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Dec 22, 2025, 04:10 PM IST

Soha Ali Khan shares effective parenting trick to reduce daughter's screen time, build empathy: 'Exploring the World Helps Inaaya Understand Others'
Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan recently shared a simple parenting tip she uses with her daughter, Inaaya. She communicated that rather than allowing her child to be glued to screens for long hours, she stimulates her kid to get involved in the environment that surrounds her. Soha claims that this practice not only diminishes the reliance on screens for the child but also aids the child in becoming more understanding and cognizant of others’ emotions.

The parenting trick:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Soha believes that children spend a lot of time on phones, tablets and TVs these days, which can affect their ability to notice and understand others' emotions. Inaaya is supported by Soha’s methods, which include reading, talking, playing and observing the surroundings. These little practices enable Soha’s little girl to interact with others, discover feelings, and grow empathy effortlessly. Soha states that it is a matter of balancing between the use of media and the real world rather than a complete prohibition of gadgets.

Why it works:

Inaaya, by having quality interactions and discovering her environment, gets to know others' emotions. Soha stated that kids who socialise a lot with their family, friends and nature are the ones who have the easiest time acquiring emotional intelligence. Moreover, these kids learn to be curious, attentive and thoughtful, which gradually turns them into loving and conscious people.

Also read: Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads in floral mini dress and no-makeup look for 36th birthday, Watch viral video

Fans appreciate her approach:

Soha has been applauded by her followers for revealing her method of raising kids, which is very practical and easy to follow. A large number of parents are motivated to implement similar tactics in their homes, not just to limit screen time but also to make their kids more understanding and aware of society. Soha's recommendation proves that even the smallest everyday routines can significantly contribute to a child's emotional growth.

