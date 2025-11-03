Soha Ali Khan shares 5 simple steps for perfect push-ups to enhance your fitness routine

After Alpha gets postponed, Kartik Aaryan's Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and Agastya Nanda's Ikkis to clash on Christmas
Exclusive | Prerna Arora on comeback with Sonakshi Sinha's Jatadhara, why South is more successful, forced paparazzi and fake promotions in Bollywood
Bharti Airtel Q2 Results: Sunil Mittal's company's profit jumps 2-fold to Rs...; revenue up 25% to Rs 52145 crore
Piyush Goyal to speak at India’s largest deeptech event- TiEcon Delhi 2025
Ratan Tata's Tata Consumer Products Q2 net profit rises 11% to...
SSMB29: SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra film gets massive OTT boost; first look to be revealed in live-streaming event on...
Drinking from copper bottles to boost your health? Here's why it might secretly be harming you
ICAI CA September 2025 Toppers: Meet toppers in all three exam categories; check percentage, rank, other details
Bihar Elections 2025: PM Modi receives unique gift while rallying in Nalanda, WATCH viral video
From RCB lifting IPL trophy to Women in Blue winning ICC CWC: Here's how 2025 has been year of underdogs in sports
LIFESTYLE
Soha Ali Khan simplifies push-ups for beginners with a 5-step guide that builds strength gradually.
Actor and fitness enthusiast Soha Ali Khan, known for her realistic and sustainable approach to wellness, combines yoga, Pilates, and strength training with a strong focus on consistency. In her latest Instagram post, she turned her attention to one of the most underrated yet effective full-body exercises, the push-up.
Push-ups might look simple, but they’re one of the most powerful bodyweight exercises. They target several major muscle groups: chest, shoulders, triceps, core, and glutes, all in one move.
To make push-ups less daunting, Soha shared a gradual, structured approach that helps beginners develop the necessary strength, stability, and confidence step by step. Here’s how she breaks it down:
Wall Push-Ups
Start by standing a foot away from a wall. Place your hands on the wall and perform slow push-ups by bending your elbows and pressing back. This step helps you understand correct arm positioning and posture while reducing strain.
Incline Knee Push-Ups
Once you’re comfortable, move to a raised surface such as a bench, table, or sturdy bed. Keep your knees on the floor and perform incline push-ups. The angle reduces body weight pressure, making it easier to maintain form while engaging the chest and shoulders.
Knee Push-Ups
Shift to the floor and balance your body on your knees and palms. Lower your chest towards the floor and push back up. This position starts to build real arm and core endurance without overloading the upper body.
One Knee Push-Up
Now comes a slightly tougher variation. Keep one knee lifted while performing the movement. This challenges your balance, activates the core, and helps transition toward a standard push-up.
Full Push-Up
Finally, graduate to the traditional push-up on your toes. Maintain a straight line from head to heels, tighten your core, and control your movements. The goal, Soha emphasises, is not speed but steady progress and correct form.
Soha captioned her post, 'Start on your knees, then incline, then full, keep going!' reminding followers that growth comes through patience, not perfection. She also added, 'Push-ups build upper body power, core stability, and bone health, all in one move.'