Soha Ali Khan shares 5 simple steps for perfect push-ups to enhance your fitness routine

Soha Ali Khan simplifies push-ups for beginners with a 5-step guide that builds strength gradually.

Actor and fitness enthusiast Soha Ali Khan, known for her realistic and sustainable approach to wellness, combines yoga, Pilates, and strength training with a strong focus on consistency. In her latest Instagram post, she turned her attention to one of the most underrated yet effective full-body exercises, the push-up.

Why push-ups deserve more credit

Push-ups might look simple, but they’re one of the most powerful bodyweight exercises. They target several major muscle groups: chest, shoulders, triceps, core, and glutes, all in one move.

Soha Ali Khan’s 5-step push-up guide for beginners

To make push-ups less daunting, Soha shared a gradual, structured approach that helps beginners develop the necessary strength, stability, and confidence step by step. Here’s how she breaks it down:

Wall Push-Ups

Start by standing a foot away from a wall. Place your hands on the wall and perform slow push-ups by bending your elbows and pressing back. This step helps you understand correct arm positioning and posture while reducing strain.

Incline Knee Push-Ups

Once you’re comfortable, move to a raised surface such as a bench, table, or sturdy bed. Keep your knees on the floor and perform incline push-ups. The angle reduces body weight pressure, making it easier to maintain form while engaging the chest and shoulders.

Knee Push-Ups

Shift to the floor and balance your body on your knees and palms. Lower your chest towards the floor and push back up. This position starts to build real arm and core endurance without overloading the upper body.

One Knee Push-Up

Now comes a slightly tougher variation. Keep one knee lifted while performing the movement. This challenges your balance, activates the core, and helps transition toward a standard push-up.

Full Push-Up

Finally, graduate to the traditional push-up on your toes. Maintain a straight line from head to heels, tighten your core, and control your movements. The goal, Soha emphasises, is not speed but steady progress and correct form.

Strength over perfection

Soha captioned her post, 'Start on your knees, then incline, then full, keep going!' reminding followers that growth comes through patience, not perfection. She also added, 'Push-ups build upper body power, core stability, and bone health, all in one move.'