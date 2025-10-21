FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
LIFESTYLE

Soha Ali Khan's easy 2-minute DIY face mask is your secret to festive season glow; CHECK INSIDE

Soha Ali Khan shared a quick and easy 2-minute DIY face pack to give skin a natural cleanse and festive glow. Made with simple kitchen ingredients the mask calms redness, brightens the skin and is gentle enough for sensitive skin.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Oct 21, 2025, 10:12 AM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan has shared a quick and easy homemade face pack that’s perfect for giving your skin a natural cleanse and glow during Diwali festivities. With festive feasts, late-night parties and heavy makeup, our skin often needs a little extra care, and Soha’s simple remedy takes just two minutes to prepare for 15 minutes of pampering.

Simple ingredients, big benefits

Soha revealed on Instagram that after 'the past few nights of festivities,' her skin 'needed some TLC,' so she turned to a kitchen-friendly face pack. The ingredients are easily available at home:

  • 2 tbsp gram flour (besan)
  • 1 tsp turmeric powder
  • 1 tsp sandalwood powder
  • 2 tbsp curd
  • 1 tsp honey (optional, skip if acne-prone)
  • A few drops of rose water to smooth the paste

To make the pack, mix the dry ingredients first, then add curd and honey if using, and finish with rose water to create a smooth paste. Apply it to clean skin, leave it on for 10-15 minutes, and then rinse off with cold water while gently massaging. Soha says this pack 'gives an instant glow, calms redness, and won’t irritate even sensitive skin.' She also recommends doing a patch test first if you have delicate skin.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Glow inside and out

Along with skincare, Soha emphasises that inner wellness contributes to your glow too. She mentions that regular exercise, staying hydrated and even sharing hugs help her feel radiant from the inside out. This reminder encourages everyone to combine gentle skincare with overall wellbeing for a naturally glowing look during the festive season.

This Diwali season, Soha Ali Khan's 2-minute homemade face pack is an easy, effective way to refresh your skin and shine bright, all while keeping things simple and natural!

