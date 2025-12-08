Soha Ali Khan reveals her strength-focused gym routine with mobility exercises

Soha Ali Khan shares a powerful gym routine focused on strength, mobility, and endurance. From side rolls to heavy lifting, her workout highlights functional exercises that build strength, stability, and flexibility.

Actress Soha Ali Khan, who has always been admired for her balance of elegance and athleticism, shared a glimpse of her gym session on Instagram. Her post provided a candid look into a workout designed not only to build muscle but also to enhance movement, coordination, and mobility.

In the video, Soha joked that her trainer has mixed up strength training with survival training, hinting at the intensity of her workout.

Sideward roll for strength and mobility

Soha began her workout with a sideward roll, a movement that requires the body to use momentum to roll from one side to the other. It may look simple, but it challenges the core, hips, and spine, making it a perfect mobility exercise.

Sliding bar push-up to strengthen core and stability

Next, Soha performed a push-up variation where her feet slid toward and away from her body using sliders. This movement puts a spin on the traditional push-up, engaging more core muscles to maintain stability while performing the sliding motion.

Assisted pull-up with elevated leg for efficiency

Soha then moved into a pull-up variation that involved elevating one leg on another machine. The elevated leg helps activate lower body muscles while taking some pressure off the shoulders.

Knee jump progressions for lower body power

Soha continued with a mobility drill that involved knee jumps. She started from a kneeling position and jumped upward using one leg, keeping her hands close to her chest for balance. This movement engages the glutes, quads, and hip flexors, building power and agility.

Weight flip walk and shoulder halo for full-body conditioning

Toward the end of her session, Soha walked while lifting and flipping weights, a combination that demands coordination and shoulder stability. She followed it with a squat-based mobility drill, leaning against a wall to focus on lower-body activation.