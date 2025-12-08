Parliament Winter Session Day 6: PM Modi aims to restore Vande Mataram's glory, slams Opposition for...
Will government interfere, ask IndiGo parent InterGlobe Aviation to reshuffle board after flight cancelations?
Soha Ali Khan reveals her strength-focused gym routine with mobility exercises
Did Smriti Mandhana's close friend Jemimah Rodrigues take sharp dig at Palash Muchhal after wedding 'called off'? Cricketer's post raises eyebrows
Hema Malini remembers 'dear heart' Dharmendra on birth anniversary, shares their 'happy together' moments: 'I thank God for...'
iPhone users alert! Apple issues BIG warning, company warns users to avoid...; here’s all you need to know
Malayalam actor Dileep acquitted in 2017 actress sexual assault case, six found guilty
Big BOOST to India as Shubman Gill rejoins team ahead of T20I series against South Africa, no place for THIS star crickter, name is...
Trump weighs in on $72 billion Netflix-Warner Bros mega-merger: 'Could be a problem'
Bigg Boss 19 runner-up Farrhana Bhatt breaks her silence on dating rumours with Endemol director: 'Bhaskar and I are...'
LIFESTYLE
Soha Ali Khan shares a powerful gym routine focused on strength, mobility, and endurance. From side rolls to heavy lifting, her workout highlights functional exercises that build strength, stability, and flexibility.
Actress Soha Ali Khan, who has always been admired for her balance of elegance and athleticism, shared a glimpse of her gym session on Instagram. Her post provided a candid look into a workout designed not only to build muscle but also to enhance movement, coordination, and mobility.
In the video, Soha joked that her trainer has mixed up strength training with survival training, hinting at the intensity of her workout.
Soha began her workout with a sideward roll, a movement that requires the body to use momentum to roll from one side to the other. It may look simple, but it challenges the core, hips, and spine, making it a perfect mobility exercise.
Next, Soha performed a push-up variation where her feet slid toward and away from her body using sliders. This movement puts a spin on the traditional push-up, engaging more core muscles to maintain stability while performing the sliding motion.
Soha then moved into a pull-up variation that involved elevating one leg on another machine. The elevated leg helps activate lower body muscles while taking some pressure off the shoulders.
Soha continued with a mobility drill that involved knee jumps. She started from a kneeling position and jumped upward using one leg, keeping her hands close to her chest for balance. This movement engages the glutes, quads, and hip flexors, building power and agility.
Toward the end of her session, Soha walked while lifting and flipping weights, a combination that demands coordination and shoulder stability. She followed it with a squat-based mobility drill, leaning against a wall to focus on lower-body activation.