Social worker Ritu Narang and yoga instructor won the 'Spirit of Yoga' award at DNA Women Achievers Awards 2025. She has became a beacon of hope and empowerment. As a certified Art of Living Yoga instructor, and wellness guide, Ritu has devoted over a decade of her life to helping people overcome addiction, adopt positive life choices, and cultivate overall wellness.

Ritu's, hails from Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, commitment to society is evident in her tireless efforts to promote health and wellness. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she organised online and offline yoga sessions, stress management workshops, and motivational programs across shelter homes, offering solace to those struggling with stress and uncertainty. Her expertise in yoga, pranayama, and meditation has transformed the lives of countless people, guiding them toward mental clarity, emotional strength, and physical well-being.

Her efforts extend beyond health and wellness. As an active participant in major national initiatives like the Swachh Bharat Mission and Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (Drug-Free India Campaign), she has worked tirelessly to promote hygiene, cleanliness, and a drug-free lifestyle in Moradabad and neighboring areas. Her impactful work earned her the appointment as Swachhata Brand Ambassador by the Moradabad Municipal Corporation in 2017. Since 2011, Ritu has passionately worked in the fight against substance abuse, helping people reclaim control over their lives and choose a healthier path.

Ritu' Narang's contributions also extend to strengthening democracy. As District Icon during the 2017 and 2022 elections, she inspired lakhs of people to exercise their right to vote through hundreds of workshops in schools, colleges, hospitals, and other public spaces. Her efforts led to a significant increase in voter turnout, and she was honored with a certificate of appreciation by the then District Magistrate for her outstanding work.

Ritu has also been associated with Art of Living, founded by spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, since 2011 and serves as a certified instructor.

The DNA Women Achievers Awards 2025 acknowledge the tireless efforts, strategic planning and unwavering determination that have empowered women to excel and pave the way for future generations.