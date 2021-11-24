Social media influencer Shivani Raina debunks her success on Instagram

In the changing times of the internet, creativity is present everywhere. With endless opportunities over the digital medium, one can earn a great living being in any part of the world. This has seen a robust growth of the influencer culture across the globe. For any influencer, the most important aspect is the authenticity of work. Creating a niche in the fashion, beauty and lifestyle segment, influencer Shivani Raina is making her presence felt over the digital space.

With her roots in India, she is currently based in Los Angeles. While we have seen an array of content creators in the fashion category, what makes Shivani stand out is her calibre to pull off Indian attire and Western outfits with utmost grace and beauty. Her aesthetic on the social media platform is an amalgamation of ethnic wear and western wear. Serving different looks to her audience, Raina has undeniably built a loyal fanbase on the gram.

While she has pursued her education in Political Science, Shivani Raina is a former cabin crew member. It was during her travel journeys she realised her true calling of becoming a full-time influencer. “It was perhaps the best decision of my life. I have a dedicated community of aspiring fashion enthusiasts, and I strongly believe that before becoming an influencer, one must pick up a niche and bring out different layers of content for the audience.”

Furthermore, when Raina was asked how she built a strong community over the internet, she said, “Before I embarked on my journey as an influencer, I understood the market of influencers. You cannot just jump off and create any random content until it can go viral over the internet. Understanding what the audience wants and giving them quality content is what I have always focused on.” Adding to it, Shivani Raina admitted that she has always been in sync with the latest trends on social media. “You need to flow with the changing trends to sustain in this competitive world”, quoted Raina.

As far as her fashion choices are concerned, Shivani can nail the chic outfit and can also pull off a look in lehenga. She then went on to say that the essence of wearing a kurti or a ghagra abroad is surreal. Having built a fashion community of her own on the social media platform, Shivani Raina further aims to launch a fashion label of her own. To know more about the fashion diva and her impeccable style files, check out her Instagram page ‘@shivanirainaofficial’.

-Brand Desk Content