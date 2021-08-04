Social media influencer lashes out at Tarun Tahiliani's bridal store for 'body shaming' her

The advent of social media has brought many positive things with it. Not only does it help people connect with each other, but also throws light on important issues such as mental health and body positivity. Recently, a social media influencer called out popular bridal store Tarun Tahiliani for allegedly body shaming her.

Dr Tanaya revealed that about a month ago, she had a bad experience while bridal shopping at the store, soon after which the brand issued a statement and apologised to her. Taking to her Instagram stories, Dr Tanaya replied to the statement and slammed the brand for placing the blame on her as the customer.

She shared screenshots of her email conversation with the Tarun Tahiliani staff where she inquired about lehengas and also mentioned her two main concerns - her size and her tight wedding deadline.

Tanya claimed that the staff never informed her that bridal outfits in her size were out of stock. She also said that the store in their statement very conveniently disregarded her experience without hearing in what way did she feel body shamed.

She goes on to scrutinise their statement further and said she wasn’t made aware of the time issue and it was the day the salesperson treated her that she felt ‘unwelcome, shamed and unfairly commented on’.

‘It was the ay their salesperson looked at me up and down and asked, “oh *you* are getting married?” As if I am inherently unmarriageable . It was the way they kept saying “we don’t have this in *your size*. It was the way that, as they led me out of the store, the salesperson said, “maybe the outfit would make you look more… in shape”. These were the things that made me feel unwelcome, shamed and unfairly commented on,” she narrated her ordeal.

She then shared another screenshot criticising the brand for violating her privacy by revealing her size to one million followers with her consent.

Dr Tanya in her further stories went on to say that her intention was not to blame the brand but to talk about ‘body shaming that brides experience’.

The influences also hoped that her posts create a ‘cultural shift at an enterprise level and not at a city/store/department level’.

(All Photos: Instagram/Dr Tanaya)