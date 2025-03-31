The actress also credits traditional hair oiling as one of her biggest beauty secrets.

Sobhita Dhulipala, known for her impeccable style and effortless beauty, has always embraced a self-care routine that is simple yet effective. At 32, the actress continues to swear by age-old beauty practices while also experimenting with makeup trends that resonate with her personality.

In a conversation with Vogue Beautyscope, Sobhita revealed that blue eye makeup is her go-to choice when she is in a relaxed mood. "When I’m travelling and we are going for a music thing Blue!" she quipped, highlighting her love for bold yet playful looks.

The actress also credits traditional hair oiling as one of her biggest beauty secrets. “I used to get really bad migraines, but it really helped calm me down,” she shared. To manage frizz and maintain hair health, she mixes coconut oil with water and stores it in a spray bottle for easy application.

When it comes to skincare, Sobhita prefers natural ingredients. She starts her day by applying ghee on her lips for hydration and relies on coconut oil to tackle dryness and skin irritations. The three beauty products she cannot live without are lip balm, liner, and kajal.

Beyond beauty, her self-care routine includes complete digital detoxes to stay mentally refreshed. She believes in being fully present in the moment and disconnecting from the virtual world whenever needed.

Sobhita also looks up to Bollywood veteran Rekha for her unwavering confidence and signature style. While she enjoys experimenting with different makeup looks, she isn’t a fan of trends like soap brows or overlined lips. However, she is excited to try star-shaped pimple patches and continues to embrace blue hues in her makeup, from mascara to glitter lips.

