Sobhita Dhulipala exudes charm in sexy chikankari saree worth Rs 459,900 lakh

Sobhita Dhulipala looked absolutely breathtaking as she adorned herself in an exquisite chikankari saree, complemented by a stylishly designed blouse.

Sobhita Dhulipala's popularity has been steadily rising since her impressive performance in "The Night Manager." Not only is she renowned for her acting skills, but she is also celebrated for her impeccable fashion choices. Whether she graces the red carpet in a glamorous gown or showcases her sartorial elegance in ethnic wear, Sobhita effortlessly pulls off any look to perfection. Recently, she mesmerized her fans once again with a stunning pastel saree, and her latest Instagram post revealed some exciting news.

On Friday, Sobhita delighted her followers by uploading a series of pictures on Instagram, teasing a significant date announcement for her project "MIH." Her caption humorously mentioned that her fans would finally stop yelling at her in anticipation.

In the captivating post, Sobhita looked ethereal in a mesmerizing saree designed by none other than the ace fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani. The saree, priced at a hefty Rs 459,900, was truly a work of art. It featured an enchanting ombre shade and was crafted from tissue georgette fabric, lavishly adorned with intricate chikankari jali shadow and maroori work, further enhanced with mukaish detailing. Sobhita's choice of outfit showcased her keen eye for sophisticated and elegant ensembles.

To complement the saree, she wore a matching blouse with delicate, thin sleeves, a plunging neckline, and an ornate crystal detailing at the back. The blouse perfectly accentuated her figure, adding to the overall allure of the ensemble.

Sobhita's makeup was flawlessly executed by celebrity makeup artist Shraddha Mishra. The makeup look consisted of mesmerizing brown eyeshadow, expertly coated mascara that accentuated her lashes, finely contoured cheeks, and a subtle shade of nude lipstick, giving her a radiant and sophisticated appearance.

In the accessory department, Sobhita opted for a pair of striking green emerald statement earrings that added a touch of glamour to the look without overpowering the elegance of the saree. Her long, shiny tresses were left open, parted gracefully on the side, exuding a sense of effortless beauty.

In summary, Sobhita Dhulipala's recent appearance in the pastel saree by Tarun Tahiliani once again showcased her impeccable taste in fashion and her ability to carry any outfit with grace and confidence. Her well-curated and glamorous ensemble, paired with exquisite makeup and accessories, left her fans eagerly awaiting the date announcement for her upcoming project, "MIH." Sobhita's fashion choices continue to inspire and set trends, making her a true style icon in the entertainment industry.

