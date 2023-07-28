Sobhita Dhulipala exudes charm in sexy chikankari saree worth Rs 459,900 lakh

Headlines

Kuldeep Yadav opens up on his Team India snub, claims it is very 'normal'

Want to become successful in life? Know these tips from Chanakya Niti to prosper

5-team T20 cricket 'very likely' to feature at 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games: Reports

Akelli teaser: Nushrratt Bharuccha battles to survive in war zone, film to release on this date

Mrunal Thakur pens heartfelt wish for Sita Ramam co-star Dulquer Salmaan on his birthday: ‘You are my inspiration’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

With Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, can Karan Johar show he still has his hold over box office? Experts decode

Kuldeep Yadav opens up on his Team India snub, claims it is very 'normal'

Want to become successful in life? Know these tips from Chanakya Niti to prosper

10 lessons by Gaur Gopal Das for success, wealth

9 superfoods to increase testosterone levels

9 Bollywood actors who played villains in South films 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

In pics: Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor, Rani Mukerji attend Laksshya Kapoor's 7th birthday bash

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

DNA: Opposition's 'black politics' on the situation in Manipur

DNA: 'Crime files' of black business of sand in Madhya Pradesh

Mohammed Siraj returns to India, is their another injury concern? know here | IND vs WI ODI series

Akelli teaser: Nushrratt Bharuccha battles to survive in war zone, film to release on this date

Mrunal Thakur pens heartfelt wish for Sita Ramam co-star Dulquer Salmaan on his birthday: ‘You are my inspiration’

Kushi: Fans love Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Vijay Deverakonda's 'killer chemistry in title track, call it 'masterpiece'

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Sobhita Dhulipala exudes charm in sexy chikankari saree worth Rs 459,900 lakh

Sobhita Dhulipala looked absolutely breathtaking as she adorned herself in an exquisite chikankari saree, complemented by a stylishly designed blouse.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 09:14 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Sobhita Dhulipala's popularity has been steadily rising since her impressive performance in "The Night Manager." Not only is she renowned for her acting skills, but she is also celebrated for her impeccable fashion choices. Whether she graces the red carpet in a glamorous gown or showcases her sartorial elegance in ethnic wear, Sobhita effortlessly pulls off any look to perfection. Recently, she mesmerized her fans once again with a stunning pastel saree, and her latest Instagram post revealed some exciting news.

On Friday, Sobhita delighted her followers by uploading a series of pictures on Instagram, teasing a significant date announcement for her project "MIH." Her caption humorously mentioned that her fans would finally stop yelling at her in anticipation.

In the captivating post, Sobhita looked ethereal in a mesmerizing saree designed by none other than the ace fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani. The saree, priced at a hefty Rs 459,900, was truly a work of art. It featured an enchanting ombre shade and was crafted from tissue georgette fabric, lavishly adorned with intricate chikankari jali shadow and maroori work, further enhanced with mukaish detailing. Sobhita's choice of outfit showcased her keen eye for sophisticated and elegant ensembles.

To complement the saree, she wore a matching blouse with delicate, thin sleeves, a plunging neckline, and an ornate crystal detailing at the back. The blouse perfectly accentuated her figure, adding to the overall allure of the ensemble.

Sobhita's makeup was flawlessly executed by celebrity makeup artist Shraddha Mishra. The makeup look consisted of mesmerizing brown eyeshadow, expertly coated mascara that accentuated her lashes, finely contoured cheeks, and a subtle shade of nude lipstick, giving her a radiant and sophisticated appearance.

In the accessory department, Sobhita opted for a pair of striking green emerald statement earrings that added a touch of glamour to the look without overpowering the elegance of the saree. Her long, shiny tresses were left open, parted gracefully on the side, exuding a sense of effortless beauty.

In summary, Sobhita Dhulipala's recent appearance in the pastel saree by Tarun Tahiliani once again showcased her impeccable taste in fashion and her ability to carry any outfit with grace and confidence. Her well-curated and glamorous ensemble, paired with exquisite makeup and accessories, left her fans eagerly awaiting the date announcement for her upcoming project, "MIH." Sobhita's fashion choices continue to inspire and set trends, making her a true style icon in the entertainment industry.

Also read: India Couture Week 2023: Bhumi Pednekar stuns in golden ensemble as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl

 

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Gadar 2: Sunny Deol’s hammer scene leaves director Anil Sharma in awe, says nobody else could have pulled it off

From supporting roles to leading star: Aditya Roy Kapur opens up on nepotism and making his mark in Bollywood

Varun Dhawan shares insights on his upcoming movie with Atlee, VD 18: ‘It’s a mass-action entertainer’

This Indian farmer grows world's 'most expensive' mango in his orchard, costs Rs 3 lakh per kg

Kevin Spacey breaks down after being declared not guilty in sexual assault case involving 4 men

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

In pics: Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor, Rani Mukerji attend Laksshya Kapoor's 7th birthday bash

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Do you remember chotu Ranbir Kapoor from Tamasha? Here's how handsome he looks now

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE