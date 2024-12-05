For her second look, Sobhita chose a breathtaking red and white Kanjivaram saree, a choice that resonated with rich cultural heritage and bridal charm.

Sobhita Dhulipala, the talented actress known for her striking fashion choices, left everyone in awe with her stunning second wedding look. Tying the knot with actor Naga Chaitanya in a traditional South Indian ceremony in Hyderabad on December 4, 2024, Sobhita’s bridal ensemble perfectly blended elegance, tradition, and contemporary flair.

For her second look, Sobhita chose a breathtaking red and white Kanjivaram saree, a choice that resonated with rich cultural heritage and bridal charm. The saree featured delicate prints and a contrasting red border, adding a touch of modern sophistication to the timeless Kanjivaram fabric. The golden embellishments added an extra layer of refinement, making it an ideal choice for a South Indian bride.

What made her saree styling even more unique was the way she draped it. Instead of the usual pallu drape, Sobhita took a creative approach by bringing the pallu around her waist and tucking it in a way that showcased her meticulous attention to detail. The result was a flawless, well-maintained drape that highlighted the saree’s beauty.

Her choice of accessories was equally striking. To complement the rich Kanjivaram saree, Sobhita opted for traditional gold jewelry. She layered a choker, mid-length, and long necklace, creating a three-tiered neckpiece that added depth to her look. Long, ornate earrings, layered bangles, armlets on her blouse sleeves, and a Vandanam on her waist completed her bridal look with traditional grace.



Sobhita’s hairstyle was just as enchanting as her attire. She chose a braided hairstyle, adorned with the iconic maang-tikka and chandrasuryan, traditional South Indian accessories that are a must-have for brides. The finishing touch was her makeup, which had a classic South Indian touch, with winged eyeliner, kajal, and a subtle eyeshadow. Her soft blush and nude lips kept the focus on her eyes while maintaining a balanced, understated beauty.