Sobhita Dhulipala turned heads at a recent event in Mumbai, wearing a stunning golden gown by designer Rahul Mishra. The gown, called Resurgence, is from Mishra’s Spring 2025 collection, The Pale Blue Dot, which was shown at Paris Haute Couture Week. It took an incredible 1600 hours to create at Mishra’s Noida workshop.

The gown has a mix of structured and flowing design, with a golden colour that sparkles from every angle. It’s decorated with hand-made brass leaves, a signature of Mishra’s nature-inspired designs. The gown also features traditional Indian embroidery combined with modern elements like sequins, mother-of-pearl accents, and glass beads. This mix of textures creates a beautiful effect that catches the light in different ways.

Sobhita styled the gown with elegant makeup, giving her a glowing look with soft contouring, natural brows, and a bold berry lipstick. Her eyes were subtly smoky, adding depth to her face. She wore her hair in soft waves for a romantic touch and chose not to wear jewellery, letting the gown be the star of the show.

About Rahul Mishra

Rahul Mishra is known for his focus on sustainable fashion, blending Indian traditions with modern designs. He was the first Indian designer to showcase at Paris Haute Couture Week, and his work is inspired by nature, art, and architecture. With Resurgence, Sobhita didn’t just wear a gown; she wore a piece of art, showing off Indian craftsmanship on the world stage.

