Sleeping with socks is DANGEROUS, use THESE alternatives to keep feet warm

The month of December has started. The cold is also increasing gradually. Everyone has started wearing warm clothes not only in the morning and evening but also during the day. To stay warm at night, many people wear sweaters, caps on their heads, and woolen socks on their feet. It may seem like wearing socks and a cap in bed would warm the feet and head. But, in reality, this habit can be dangerous for us.

As per Dainik Bhaskar's report, Patna-based Neurologist PMCH, Dr. Sanjay Kumar explains that it is generally recommended that the mouth not be covered while sleeping. The brain's capacity is diminished when the head is covered while sleeping, regardless of how cold it is. Less oxygen reaches the brain.

Blood circulation:

The scientific reason for this is that when you cover your head with a blanket, you cannot take fresh oxygen. The oxygen present inside the blanket is taken only. The process of breathing in and out goes on. During this, there is a lack of oxygen inside the blanket. Only impure air begins to enter the lungs. The person does not feel disturbed because of sleeping. The organs do not get the proper blood circulation.

Skin infection

If worn for a very long time, socks made of nylon or another material that doesn't suit the skin can increase the risk of infection.

Proper sleep:

You won't be able to sleep well if you're wearing tight socks because they can be uncomfortable.

Winter 2022: Different ways to keep your feet warm: