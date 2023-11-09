‘Sleeping Beauties’: 2024 Met Gala theme announced, here's all you need to know

The Met Gala, also known as the Costume Institute Benefit, is an annual event held on the first Monday in May.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art has just unveiled the theme for the upcoming Met Gala, a highly anticipated event in the world of fashion. The theme for the 2024 Met Gala is "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion." This announcement was made at a press conference attended by prominent figures such as Anna Wintour, Chief Content Officer of Condé Nast and Global Editorial Director of Vogue; Andrew Bolton, Curator in Charge of the Met's Anna Wintour Costume Center; and Max Hollein, the CEO and Director of the Met.

It's important to note that this year's theme, "Sleeping Beauties," should not be confused with Disney's Princess Aurora. Instead, it focuses on the garments that are stored away because there is no practical way to display or wear them.

Andrew Bolton, the curator, explained that the theme's goal is to breathe new life into the costumes on display. He stated, "In previous exhibitions, we've sought to reinvigorate our collection conceptually through interpretation and by juxtaposing historical and contemporary pieces. However, this time, we want to literally awaken the costumes."

The "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" theme will explore the concepts of rebirth and renewal, using nature as a metaphor for the transient nature of fashion, according to the Met's press release. The theme is designed to challenge the traditional static presentation of costumes in museums by incorporating technology that engages the senses, as explained in the Met's statement.

Bolton expanded on this concept during the press conference, emphasizing, "When a costume becomes part of the Met's collection, its status changes irreversibly. It can no longer be worn, so its movement, smell, sound, and touch are lost. We're left with only sight." To address this, the exhibition will utilize artificial intelligence, animation, projections, and soundscapes to bring around 250 costumes to life.

He further clarified the theme choice, saying, "Nature is a recurring theme in our collection. But it also serves as a broader metaphor for fashion, symbolizing its fragility, ephemerality, and the cyclical nature of fashion and ideas of renewal, rebirth, and regeneration."

Max Hollein added, "Sleeping Beauties will enhance our interaction with these fashion masterpieces by evoking how they feel, move, sound, smell, and interact when worn, ultimately offering a deeper appreciation of the integrity, beauty, and artistic brilliance of the works on display."

The Met Gala, also known as the Costume Institute Benefit, is an annual event held on the first Monday in May. The 2024 gala is scheduled for May 6th and serves as a fundraiser for the museum's Anna Wintour Costume Center, marking the opening of the year's costume exhibition.

The Met Gala is an exclusive, invitation-only event, and this year's tickets were priced at $50,000 per person or a minimum of $300,000 per table, according to the Associated Press.