Vietnam's foreign tourist arrivals are increasing due to relaxed visa regulations, the country's attractions and international tourism awards boost its appeal.

Vietnam's tourism industry is booming, with 3.96 million international visitors in the first two months of 2025, a 30.2% increase from last year. Relaxed visa rules, effective tourism campaigns, and international recognition. India ranks ninth among top visitor countries, with 92,000 travellers, showcasing Vietnam's growing global appeal.

Here is why this scenic country is one of the popular tourist destinations in the world.