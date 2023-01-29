Search icon
Skincare: Why it is necessary to change your pillowcase once a week

Skincare experts say that changing your pillow cover once a week is good for your skin.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 29, 2023, 11:04 PM IST

Geetika Mittal says that pillow covers should be changed every week. In his Instagram post, he said that when you start changing the pillow cover every week, you will see a different change in your skin. If you are not aware of this skin hack, then there is every possibility that you are sleeping with dead skin cells and bacteria every day. Skincare experts say that changing your pillow cover once a week is good for your skin.

 

 

What is the connection between pillow covers and skin?

Geetika has also shown a diagram in the post. In this diagram, he has shown how the pillow cover can contain many harmful substances like dust particles, dirt, oil, pet hair, dead skin, and bacteria. All these can lead to skin breakouts, even if you follow a proper skincare routine. He also emphasized how using silk pillowcases can improve the skin. Even its use can help in hair health.

According to the report of Healthline, a clinical study conducted in the US states that the problem of pimples was found less in people using silk bedsheets as compared to those using cotton bedsheets. It has also been said in the study that this is also because silk is soft and smooth for the skin as compared to other fabrics. Also, it absorbs less oil from our faces instead of cotton.

