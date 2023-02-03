Skincare: Surprising benefits of banana face mask for problem free skin

Representational image

As much as banana is beneficial for health, it is also good for the skin. Banana rich in anti-oxidants makes the skin soft, glowing and free from wrinkles. Banana Face Pack removes excess oil from the face. Also, it kills the bacteria that cause acne. To make this face pack, some things at home can be mixed with bananas.

Learn here how to apply the banana mask once a week to get beautiful skin.

Dry skin

Apply a banana face mask for dry skin. You will need only 2 things to make this face mask. Take half a banana and mash it with a spoon. Mix one spoon of honey in it and apply it on the face. Keep this face pack on the face for 15 minutes and wash it. It is helpful in hydrating the face.

Oily skin

Take a piece of papaya in half a banana and mix it with a small piece of cucumber. Make a paste by grinding all three things. Apply this paste on the face and keep it for 15 to 20 minutes. This face mask benefits oily skin removes pigmentation and also gives necessary moisture to the skin.

Pimples

Take half a ripe banana and take one spoonful of ground neem paste. Mix these two things together and add half a teaspoon of turmeric. By applying this mask on the face, you have to keep it for half an hour. This face pack full of antibacterial properties helps to get rid of pimples and acne.



Blemishes

This face pack made with gram flour and lemon exfoliate and brightens the skin. Make this face pack to get rid of spots. Mash half a banana and mix one spoon of gram flour in it and add 2 to 3 drops of lemon juice. Apply this paste on the face and keep it for 15 minutes and wash it.