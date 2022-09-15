Skincare: know the difference between acne and pimples

Acne and pimples are caused by clogged pores.

Nobody wants that red bumpy skin all folks want a clear and spotless skin.

The major difference between acne and pimples is that acne can be a disease and pimples are one among its symptoms that cause acne.

Open pores: how can you shrink your large pores?

Causes of acne

Increased oils (sebum) produced by the sebaceous glands, skin cells (keratin), and hair follicles together form a plug. This finally ends up in clogging of the skin pores, resulting in acne. These clogged pores provide favorable conditions for the expansion of the bacteria, Propionibacterium acnes. When this happens, the skin’s outermost layer which usually sheds off gets trapped underneath the skin, infecting the plug.

The increase in sebum secretion may additionally occur because of a lift within the assembly of androgen hormone.

Cause of pimples

Acne has various stages. At different stages, different symptoms show up and intensify. Pimples are one in every of those acne symptoms, presenting as inflamed, pus-filled lesions, pink to slightly red in colour. They’re caused due to ruptures in clogged pores. this allows bacterial growth inside them, causing inflammation and resulting in the white fluid (oils) reaching the surface.

Pimples can further be classified as papules and pustules. Papules are regular sized pimples and, hence, easier to treat. In contrast, pustules are pimples that became swollen and engorged, and want prescription products for treatment.

Treatment

Washing your face at least twice daily can unclog the pores, prevent clogged pores, and reduce oiliness.

Rinse your face and pat dry it with a soft cotton cloth.

Keep yourself hydrated and take a clean diet.

Use a light moisturizer to keep your skin hydrated.

You can consult with your dermatologist about using retinol or salicylic acid.

Wear sunscreen to protect your skin from damage.

Don't stress too much and maintain a sleep cycle.