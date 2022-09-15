Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

Skincare: know the difference between acne and pimples

Acne can be a disease and pimples are one among its symptoms that cause acne.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 09:29 AM IST

Skincare: know the difference between acne and pimples
Acne and pimples are caused by clogged pores.

Nobody wants that red bumpy skin all folks want a clear and spotless skin.
The major difference between acne and pimples is that acne can be a disease and pimples are one among its symptoms that cause acne.

Open pores: how can you shrink your large pores?

Causes of acne

Increased oils (sebum) produced by the sebaceous glands, skin cells (keratin), and hair follicles together form a plug. This finally ends up in clogging of the skin pores, resulting in acne. These clogged pores provide favorable conditions for the expansion of the bacteria, Propionibacterium acnes. When this happens, the skin’s outermost layer which usually sheds off gets trapped underneath the skin, infecting the plug.

The increase in sebum secretion may additionally occur because of a lift within the assembly of androgen hormone.

Cause of pimples

Acne has various stages. At different stages, different symptoms show up and intensify. Pimples are one in every of those acne symptoms, presenting as inflamed, pus-filled lesions, pink to slightly red in colour. They’re caused due to ruptures in clogged pores. this allows bacterial growth inside them, causing inflammation and resulting in the white fluid (oils) reaching the surface.

Pimples can further be classified as papules and pustules. Papules are regular sized pimples and, hence, easier to treat. In contrast, pustules are pimples that became swollen and engorged, and want prescription products for treatment.

Treatment

Washing your face at least twice daily can unclog the pores, prevent clogged pores, and reduce oiliness. 

Rinse your face and pat dry it with a soft cotton cloth. 

Keep yourself hydrated and take a clean diet. 

Use a light moisturizer to keep your skin hydrated. 

You can consult with your dermatologist about using retinol or salicylic acid. 

Wear sunscreen to protect your skin from damage.

Don't stress too much and maintain a sleep cycle. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi relationship: Vikram Bhatt, Randeep Hooda, to Rohman Shawl, list of men Aarya actress dated
Ferrari, Bentley and other exotic cars owned by Sushmita Sen’s boyfriend Lalit Modi, take a look
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Uttar Pradesh: Two minor sisters found hanging from tree in Lakhimpur Kheri
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.