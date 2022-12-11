Skincare: Homemade orange peel face packs for glowing skin

Representational image

Most women use fairness cream for a fair complexion. But do you know that fairness cream makes you look fair but it harms your skin a lot? Regular use of this can also make your skin sick. That's why it is best to use natural ingredients for a glowing complexion. One such ingredient is orange peel.

With a face pack prepared from orange peel, you can enhance the glow of your face naturally and also improve the complexion of the skin. To get quick and effective results from orange peel, use the method mentioned here

Things you need to make a glowing face pack made from orange peels

1½ teaspoons orange peel powder

½ tsp turmeric

1 teaspoon honey

rose when and

cotton ball

Take 1½ teaspoons of orange peel powder in a bowl. Now add 1/2 teaspoon turmeric to it, and mix both the ingredients well.

Use like this

When all the things are mixed well, then add one teaspoon of honey to it. Take care not to add water to dilute the pack. We want thick paste only. Honey will deeply moisturise your skin.

The face pack is ready, now let us tell you how to apply it. So first of all wash and clean the face thoroughly. Due to the thickness, you may have some difficulty in applying the face pack, for this you should apply the pack slowly. Keep it on for at least the next 15 to 20 minutes.

This is how the effect happens

Orange peel powder removes dead cells, giving clear and glowing skin. Turmeric removes pimples and the scars caused by them. When the pack dries, take it off. Wash the face with clean water. After this, take rose water on spray or cotton and apply it on the face.

For best results, use it at least 2 to 3 times a week. You will find that your skin has become very soft and healthy and glowing.

These problems go away

By applying a face mask of orange peel two to three times a week, the face remains completely nourished. As if it is raining on the face. Along with this, problems like pimples, acne, whiteheads and blackheads also stay away.

Age does not show on the skin

Fine lines and crow's feet do not appear

Does not cause dullness and dryness in the skin

People with oily skin have less sebum production

You look younger and more beautiful than before.