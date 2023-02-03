Skincare: Home remedies you must try to prevent hyperpigmentation

Representational image

Spotless and uneven skin tone is desired by everyone, but not everyone is blessed with such skin. Due to sunburn, dust, soil or hormonal changes, dark patches start forming on the face and all the beauty of the face disappears. If you stop it at the right time with the help of some home remedies, then your skin can also be protected from pigmentation and become spotless. Here we have brought 3 amazing home remedies for you, by using them you will start seeing the effect on the skin within a week.

3 ways to prevent pigmentation

Use turmeric like this

Turmeric contains curcumin, an antioxidant with anti-melanogenic effects. It can help in lightening the dark spots. To use it, take a small spoon of turmeric powder in a bowl and make a paste by adding some water to it. Now apply it to the affected area with the help of a cotton ball. Clean the face after 20 minutes. Do this daily to get rid of it quickly.

Orange peel uses

Hesperidin is found in orange peel and is a powerful flavonoid. It helps in lightening the complexion of the skin. It can easily help in eliminating pigmentation or dark spots on the skin. To use it, make a paste by mixing orange peel powder and rose water in a bowl. Now apply it to your face. Wash it off after 15 minutes.

Use of parsley

Parsley also has many such antioxidant elements including vitamin C which helps in removing the spots on the skin. Grind 8 to 10 parsley leaves and apply them on the face with the help of cotton wool. Wash the face after 20 minutes.

