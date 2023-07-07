Headlines

Skincare: 5 simple tips for avoiding acne during monsoon

With these simple strategies, you can minimize the occurrence of acne during the monsoon season.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 09:04 PM IST

Monsoon brings relief from the scorching heat, but it also brings its fair share of skin problems. Acne breakouts are quite common during this season due to increased humidity and sweat, which can clog pores and lead to bacterial growth. However, with a few simple strategies, you can effectively prevent and manage acne during the monsoon. In this article, we will discuss five easy-to-follow tips that will help you maintain clear and healthy skin throughout the rainy season.

Keep Your Face Clean:

One of the most important steps in preventing acne is maintaining a clean face. During the monsoon, it becomes essential to cleanse your face twice a day using a gentle cleanser specifically formulated for acne-prone skin. Look for cleansers that contain salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide, as these ingredients help to unclog pores and fight acne-causing bacteria. Avoid using harsh soaps or scrubbing vigorously, as they can irritate your skin and make acne worse.

Moisturize Appropriately:

Although the humidity levels are high during the monsoon, it is crucial to keep your skin adequately moisturized. Look for oil-free and non-comedogenic moisturizers that are light and easily absorbed by the skin. These moisturizers help maintain the skin's moisture balance without clogging the pores. Applying a moisturizer after cleansing helps prevent excessive oil production, which can lead to breakouts.

Avoid Touching Your Face:

During the monsoon, our hands come in contact with various surfaces and can carry dirt, bacteria, and other impurities. Touching your face frequently can transfer these contaminants to your skin, leading to acne breakouts. Avoid touching your face as much as possible, and if you need to touch it, make sure your hands are clean. This simple habit can go a long way in preventing acne during the monsoon.

Use Non-Comedogenic Makeup:

Makeup lovers need to be cautious during the monsoon as heavy and oil-based cosmetics can worsen acne. Opt for non-comedogenic or oil-free makeup products that do not clog your pores. Look for water-based foundations, lightweight powders, and oil-free blushes and bronzers. Additionally, remember to remove your makeup thoroughly before going to bed to allow your skin to breathe and recover overnight.

Maintain a Healthy Diet and Hydration:

A healthy diet and proper hydration play a significant role in maintaining clear skin. During the monsoon, include foods rich in antioxidants, such as fresh fruits and vegetables, which help combat inflammation and promote healthy skin. Additionally, drink an adequate amount of water throughout the day to flush out toxins and keep your skin hydrated. Avoid excessive intake of sugary and greasy foods as they can exacerbate acne problems.

Also read: 5 popular skincare trends that may damage your skin

 

