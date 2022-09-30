Skin care hacks: Benefits of Body Butter for the skin

Body butter is a nourishing cream that is made of coconut oil, shea butter, kokum butter, cocoa butter, mango butter, etc.

Weather changes can have an immediate impact on your skin. In winter, you may have noticed that keeping skin smooth and bright can be challenging. Though it can work wonders if you take a little time out of your busy day to pamper yourself and give your skin the care it deserves.

The right body butter may help you maintain skin hydration, and gives you soft and supple skin even in winters. Body butter is a hydrating cream that is made of coconut oil, shea butter, kokum butter, cocoa butter, mango butter, etc. Body butter is thicker than body lotions and keeps the skin supple and silky.

Here are the benefits of body butter which you should be aware of:

Moisturization:

Using Body butter can help soothe the skin, and heal dry, cracked, scaly, and patchy skin. It is always important to be informed about the kind of ingredients you are using, and to read the ingredients on the products that you are purchasing to know what you are putting on your body, and how they can help you.

Make-up:

Body butter may help to remove make-up. Take a small quantity on a cotton pad and remove the makeup on the skin, even waterproof makeup can be removed through body butter.

Hand-cream:

Not only on the face, but you may use body butter as a hand cream as a moisturizer. Using body butter as a hand cream after a hand wash will help you from dry and parched palms.

Scars and stretch marks

Body butter can also help in reducing the scars and stretch marks on your skin. Body butter contains nourishing vitamins which may help to keep your skin refreshed and enhance hyderation.