The hot weather typically brings a range of skincare issues, including dry and dull skin, sunburn, rashes and more. The worst part about summer is when you have to cancel your day due to an extremely sunny day. Tanning is one of the most common skin care problems during the summer season due to the intense sun.

The worst part about summer is when you have to cancel your day out due to an extremely sunny day. But not any more, we don't have to hide inside our home as we have got you covered. Using homemade scrubs and face masks is one of the greatest ways to remove sun tanning. Here are some effective and natural scrubs that you can use to remove tanning and get even-toned skin.

Here are 4 effective homemade scrubs to get rid of tanning:

1. Lemon and sugar scrub

A scrub made of lemon and sugar is very effective for your skin. Lemon contains bleaching properties, which help in reducing pigmentation and tanning. On the other hand, sugar acts as a natural exfoliate and helps in removing dead skin cells and opens the closed pores, which can help in completely removing the impurities.

2. Turmeric, honey and gram flour scrub

A mixture of turmeric, honey, and gram flour is proven to be amazing for pigmented skin. Curcumin present in turmeric blocks the harmful rays of the sun, so that there is minimal tanning on your skin. Apart from this, brightening properties are found in it, which brighten the skin. Honey removes tan and provides hydration and moisture to the skin, which keeps the skin glowing.

3. Honey and papaya scrub

Both honey and papaya are considered very effective for removing tan. They remove impurities and dead skin cells from the skin, which improves your skin texture and makes your skin look glowing and shiny. Additionally, it also provides moisture and hydration to the skin.

4. Tomato and oatmeal scrub

Tomato has skin brightening properties, which help remove tan and give a natural glow. The nutrients and exfoliating properties present in oatmeal help in removing dead skin cells by providing adequate nutrition to the skin.

