Skin care: 5 things you need to keep in mind if you have oily skin

Representational image

Nowadays, the problem of oily skin is very common. Today every second person is struggling with this problem. Due to excessive sweating or the release of oil in the skin, the skin becomes oily, which later causes pimples. At the same time, due to this, you may have many problems related to the skin. If your skin is also oily, then it can also cause problems like pimples and acne and whiteheads, blackheads. Many times the skin becomes oily due to excess oil, ghee or spicy food or even when the weather changes, due to which you may have to bear the brunt of skin dirt and pimples.

Also read: Are you troubled by dry skin? 5 tips to prevent this problem

Reason for oily skin

There can be many other reasons behind the oiliness of the skin, such as taking stress, consuming more greasy things in food, changes in hormones from time to time, etc. These are the reasons due to which your skin may become oily. Generally, the problem of oily skin is seen more in most of the youth. For this reason, also, start using products full of new chemicals, due to which this problem keeps on increasing. How is your skin, it mainly depends on three things. These three things are - lipid level, water and sensitivity. Today we will tell you some home remedies, using which you can get rid of oily skin.

Ways to get rid of oily skin

The white part of the egg- The white part of the egg rich in vitamin A can solve your problem. For this, prepare a paste by mixing lemon in the egg and applying it on the face. It removes excess oil from the face and makes your skin glow.

Multani Mitti- You can take the help of Multani Mitti to get rid of oily skin. This is the easiest and home remedy. For this, mix multani mitti with rose water and apply it on the face and wash it after drying.

Yogurt- Yogurt helps in absorbing excess oil from the face. Apply curd on your face and leave it for 15 minutes, then wash your face with cold water.

Potato- Take out the juice of the potato and apply it on the face and let it dry, or grind the potato and apply it on the face like a face pack.

Oily skin care tips