Sizzling Shamita Shetty shares her fitness, diet and beauty secrets

It is not hidden from anyone that actress Shilpa Shetty is one of the fittest and healthiest in Bollywood, and all the credit goes to her perfect diet and yoga.

Shilpa takes full care of her body and she knows what to eat but, do you know that her sister Shamita is completely opposite to her and does not like to diet at all?

Shamita Shetty believes in a morning workout

Shamita has been doing weight training for years. She is not much into cardio or yoga-like her sister Shilpa, she has my own style and that's what she likes. She is also an excellent kickboxer. The biggest advantage of weight training is that it strengthens your bones. She loves working out early in the morning as it gives her a lot of energy. This also starts the day with positive vibes. She feels that working out in the morning creates happy hormones in the body and this makes your day happy.

Can't diet like sister Shilpa

Shamita is not the kind of person who can diet. Shamita believes that life is given once and in this you should eat whatever you want to eat, but at the same time, you should also keep in mind that you are working out daily. Shamita said in one of her interviews, “Take care of your body and also don't give trouble to your body by eating junk all the time.” She is a chocoholic and she does not decide any day to eat it. She eats chocolate whenever she wants. “Like Shilpa, she doesn't wait for one day in a week and let me tell you she has a food meter and her stomach knows where to put a full stop to what she eats. She eats everything and then sweats it out in the gym.”

Removed gluten and lactose from food

Shamita revealed that there is one thing that she has removed from her diet and that is gluten and lactose! It has been six months since she removed gluten and lactose from her diet and she has seen a lot of difference in her body. Shamita uses gluten in some other way as she does not want her body to get used to any one way of eating.

Eat something every three hours

When she is shooting there is always that one person with me who keeps reminding me about food. Shamita also makes sure that she eats something every three hours. If nothing else, she keeps dry fruits or nuts in her hands with herself and of course ORS which she drinks to keep herself hydrated. Drinking water is very important and it has many benefits. It cleanses your body of toxins, the effect of which starts appearing on your face.

Shamita's workout tips

Shamita believes that you should enjoy working out and should not take any kind of pressure.

She suggests understanding your body type and varying your workouts. If there is no place to work out, there are some free-hand workouts too, you can even work out by climbing the stairs of the building. Climbing stairs is very beneficial, it helps in increasing your heart rate which increases your metabolism.