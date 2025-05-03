Sita Navami celebrates Goddess Sita, an epitome of purity, devotion, and righteousness.

Sita Navami, also known as Sita Jayanti, marks the birth anniversary of Goddess Sita, celebrated on the Navami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Vaishakha month. It is especially significant for married women, who observe fasting and perform special prayers for the well-being and longevity of their husbands.

Sita Navami 2025: Date and Shubh Muhurat

Date: Monday, May 5, 2025

Navami Tithi Begins: 7:35 AM, May 5, 2025

Navami Tithi Ends: 8:38 AM, May 6, 2025

Madhyahna Muhurat: 11:14 AM to 1:52 PM

Sita Navami 2025: Significance

Sita Navami celebrates Goddess Sita, an epitome of purity, devotion, and righteousness. The goddess’s life teaches us the importance of enduring hardships with grace and unwavering dedication to truth and virtue. Worshipping her is believed to purify the soul and inspire a life of dedication and righteousness. Her life stands as a reminder to follow the path of virtue no matter the challenges faced.

Sita Navami 2025: Rituals

Wake up early, take a bath, and offer prayers to Goddess Sita with a sincere heart.

Devotees may observe a full fast or opt for sattvik meals (pure, vegetarian food) to maintain the spiritual sanctity of the day.

Offer flowers, fruits, and bhog (food offerings) to please the goddess.

Reading the Ramayana or the Sita Katha is considered an essential part of the day, bringing divine blessings.

Donating to the needy is highly recommended as an act of devotion that pleases the goddess.

Also read: Nita Ambani's Banarasi silk saree at WAVES summit 2025 radiates grace, her diamond necklace steals the show