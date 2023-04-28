Sita Navami 2023: Date, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi and significance

According to the Hindu Panchang, Sita Navami is celebrated with gusto every year on the Navami tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaishakh. According to religious beliefs, Mother Sita was born on this day, hence this day is also known as Sita Jayanti or Janaki Navami. Worshipping Mata Sita on this special day gives special benefits to a person and removes all the problems in life. Let's know, in the year 2023, on which day will Sita Navami be celebrated, auspicious moment and significance?

Sita Navami 2023: date and shubh muhurat

According to Hindu Panchang, Navami Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Baisakh month will start on April 28, 2023, at 04:01 PM and it will end on April 29, at 06:22 PM. Sita Navami festival will be celebrated on April 29, 2023, Saturday. According to Panchang, Ravi Yoga is forming on this day, which will last from 12:47 PM to 05:42 AM the next day.

Sita Navami 2023: Importance

It is a religious belief that Mother Sita is the embodiment of Mother Lakshmi. Therefore, by worshipping Maa Sita on this special day, Goddess Lakshmi herself becomes pleased and blesses the seeker with all kinds of happiness. It is also believed that worshipping on the day of Sita Navami gets rid of diseases, defects and family disputes.

Sita Navami 2023: Puja Vidhi

On the day of Sita Navami, all the makeup items are offered to Mother Sita. It is also worshipped properly with scents, flowers, incense, lamps and sweets etc. A lamp of sesame oil or cow ghee is also lit on this day. Red flower is very dear to mother Sita. So on this day they must offer red or yellow flowers. It is believed that by doing this, Mother Sita is soon pleased