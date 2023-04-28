Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Sita Navami 2023: Date, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi and significance

According to Hindu Panchang, Navami Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Baisakh month will start on April 28, 2023, at 04:01 PM and it will end on April 29, at 06:22 PM.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 28, 2023, 02:53 PM IST

Sita Navami 2023: Date, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi and significance
Sita Navami 2023: Date, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi and significance

According to the Hindu Panchang, Sita Navami is celebrated with gusto every year on the Navami tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaishakh. According to religious beliefs, Mother Sita was born on this day, hence this day is also known as Sita Jayanti or Janaki Navami. Worshipping Mata Sita on this special day gives special benefits to a person and removes all the problems in life. Let's know, in the year 2023, on which day will Sita Navami be celebrated, auspicious moment and significance?

Sita Navami 2023: date and shubh muhurat

According to Hindu Panchang, Navami Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Baisakh month will start on April 28, 2023, at 04:01 PM and it will end on April 29, at 06:22 PM. Sita Navami festival will be celebrated on April 29, 2023, Saturday. According to Panchang, Ravi Yoga is forming on this day, which will last from 12:47 PM to 05:42 AM the next day.

Sita Navami 2023: Importance

It is a religious belief that Mother Sita is the embodiment of Mother Lakshmi. Therefore, by worshipping Maa Sita on this special day, Goddess Lakshmi herself becomes pleased and blesses the seeker with all kinds of happiness. It is also believed that worshipping on the day of Sita Navami gets rid of diseases, defects and family disputes.

Sita Navami 2023: Puja Vidhi

On the day of Sita Navami, all the makeup items are offered to Mother Sita. It is also worshipped properly with scents, flowers, incense, lamps and sweets etc. A lamp of sesame oil or cow ghee is also lit on this day. Red flower is very dear to mother Sita. So on this day they must offer red or yellow flowers. It is believed that by doing this, Mother Sita is soon pleased

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Sonam Kapoor gives detailed tour of her Delhi mansion worth Rs. 173 crore with Baby Vayu
Photos of luxurious private jets of Naatu Naatu stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan
After Shweta Tiwari, Palak Tiwari sets internet on fire at pool-side in monokini, see viral photos
Bullet Train: Work on Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail line in '24x7x365' mode, stunning pics released
In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora and others acing the co-ord set trend
Speed Reads
More
First-image
AP Inter Supply Exam 2023: BIEAP releases 1st, 2nd year exam date sheet at bieap.apcfss.in, direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.