Sita Navami 2022: History, significance and puja muhurat

Sita Navami

Sita Navami is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Goddess Sita. It is celebrated on Navami Tithi during Shukla Paksha of Vaishakha month every year.

This year, Sita Navami is being celebrated on May 10. This day is also known as Sita Jayanti. On Hindu calendar, Sita Jayanti falls after one month of Rama Navami.

Goddess Sita was married to Lord Rama who was also born on Navami Tithi during Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month.

Puja muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the Madhyahna Muhurat of Sita Navami will be from 10:57 am to 01:39 pm on May 10.

Navami Tithi begins - 06:32 pm on May 09, 2022

Navami Tithi ends - 07:24 pm on May 10, 2022

History

It is believed that Goddess Sita appeared on the ninth day of the Shukla Paksha of the Vaishakh month. It is believed that Goddess Sita was born on Tuesday in Pushya Nakshatra. That’s why Sita Navami is being celebrated on May 10 this year.

According to Hindu mythology, when King Janaka was ploughing the land to conduct a Yajna he found a baby girl in the Golden casket. A ploughed land is called Sita hence King Janaka named the baby girl as Sita.

Significance

Mata Sita is considered to be an incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi. Therefore, worshipping Mother Sita automatically pleases Goddess Lakshmi, who is also called the goddess of wealth.

On Sita Navami, there is never a shortage of money in the house of those who worship Mother Sita with a sincere heart.

There are also beliefs that by worshipping Mother Sita, one can get rid of diseases and family discord.

Rituals

On this day, devotees wake up early and take bath while taking the vow of fasting throughout the day. The idols of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita are then bathed in Ganga water and placed at the temple or in the place of puja.

Then, lamps are lit in front of the idols and Bhog is offered to the idols. Aarti is performed and the idols are worshipped. After the puja, the Bhog is offered to the devotees as prasad.