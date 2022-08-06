Sisters Day 2022: WhatsApp wishes, messages to greet your sibling on this special day

File Photo

Sisters are the closest friends you can ever have in your life. They argue with you and for you. They can be your biggest supporters in your moments of need. Your sister will undoubtedly bring down the whole world if she finds anything against you.

The National Sister’s Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of August every year. The special day coincides with National Friendship Day which is celebrated to honor friendship between people.

You can celebrate National Sister’s Day with your blood-related sisters and also with those friends who have always stood by you like sisters. You should also share WhatsApp wishes, messages and greetings with your siblings on this day.

WhatsApp wishes, messages and greetings to share on National Sisters Day

1. You have always been a wonderful Sister, and I consider myself fortunate to have you in my life. Happy Sisters Day!

2. You are the most important person in my life; you are my role model. Happy Sisters Day!

3. I genuinely admire you as a sister. You have helped me at every point in my life. I Love you a lot. Happy Sisters Day!

4. Sisters are like safety nets in a chaotic world simply by being there for each other.

5. Is solace anywhere more comforting than that in the arms of a sister?

6. There is no better friend than a sister and there is no better sister than you. Happy Sisters Day!

7. We may have been born sisters but our hearts know we are best friends. Happy Sisters Day.

8. You are not just a caring sister but also a best friend who I can trust blindly.

9. The greatest gift our parents gave us was each other. Happy Sisters Day!

10. A sister is a gift to the heart, a friend to the spirit, and meaning to life. Happy Sisters Day!