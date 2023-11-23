Headlines
Lifestyle

Sip in style with high quality premium cup sets on Amazon

Add elegance to your daily routine and elevate your tea time with amazing cup sets exclusively available on Amazon.

article-main
Latest News

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 12:26 PM IST

Buying cup sets not only add a touch of elegance to your home, but they also make serving beverages to your guests so much more enjoyable and having a matching set of cups creates a cohesive and stylish look. Explore the perfect range cup sets on Amazon. Grab the deal now. 


The Earth Store Ceramic Black Shine Microwave Safe Tea Cup Set At Rs 1,199

  • They come in a sleek black colour that adds a touch of elegance to your tea-drinking experience
  • These cups are not just ordinary cups, they bring a ceremonial touch to every sip of tea or coffee and they're perfect for special occasions, parties, or simply enjoying your special tea time
  • What makes them even better is that they are handcrafted with a comfortable grip, ensuring a delightful experience while sipping tea, coffee, milk, and more.

Buy Now on Amazon


Femora Indian Ceramic Floral Gold Line Ceramic Tea Cup, Coffee Mugs, Set of 6 At Rs 1,186

  • These cups or mugs have a stylish design that looks super appealing and is a great way to impress your guests and they are highly chip resistant and durable, so you can enjoy them for a long time
  • With a capacity of 155 ML, each package includes 6 cups with a size of 8x8x8.2 CM and you get a 1-year door step replacement warranty against any manufacturing defects
  • They're not just functional, but also a beautiful addition to your home. 

Buy Now on Amazon

GOLDEN QUEEN'S Floral Cups, Saucer & Spoons Set At Rs 1,699

  •  It includes 6 cups, 6 saucers, and 6 spoons and there's a 24 carat gold line on the rim, adding a touch of elegance to each sip
  • To keep these beauties in pristine condition, it's recommended to hand wash them or use the dishwasher at a mild/low temperature
  • The hand-applied decals on these cups make them even more unique and they are proudly made in India, celebrating local craftsmanship.

Buy Now on Amazon


Femora Gloden Branch Pattern Golden Tea Mugs At Rs 1,173

  • They not only look visually appealing but are also highly chip resistant and durable
  • They are made in India by local artisans, which adds a special touch to their craftsmanship
  • Each cup has a capacity of 160 ML, and the package includes 6 pieces, so you'll have plenty to welcome your guests with
  • There's a brand policy that offers a 1-year replacement warranty against any manufacturing defects.

Buy Now on Amazon

