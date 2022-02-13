Single on Valentine’s Day 2022? Here's how you can celebrate

Valentine's Day is fast approaching. While the couples are busy planning their special day, the singles often feel disheartened and left out. If you are single, don't let yourself down! Celebrate the day with 'YOU' because you are your best valentine ever.

Here are some ideas to be your own valentine

Skin Care & Spa Day – What better day than Valentine's to show your skin all the love that it deserves. Get a manicure, pedicure or even a full body massage if that's what can calm you. Relax your mind and you won't even miss the presence of a partner in life.

Buy a gift for yourself – If you have been waiting to buy yourself that one special gift since a long time. Now is the time. Treat yourself with that much desired perfume, wallet or any other thing that you've wanted since a long time.

Plan a date with yourself – Who said that Valentine's is just for the couples? Its a celebration of love so you can celebrate it with yourself. Take yourself for a movie date or a candlelight dinner. Dress your best and let the mirror say, "I Love You."

Dance with your buddies – Invite your friends and celebrate your love for friendship. Groove on some peppy numbers, fight for that last slice of pizza, open some bottles of wine and you are all set.

Aren't these some of the best ways to celebrate Valentine's Day?