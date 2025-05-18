To walk the red carpet, Gill opted for a sheer gold-golden beige organza flowy gown by designer MaisonMet from the collection 'Naiad'.

Cannes has never been just about films, but also about showcasing creativity, fashion, and grace. And Indian singer Astha Gill is doing it all right. The singer, popularly known for the song 'DJ wale babu', is making waves on the internet after making her much-anticipated debut at the Cannes Film Festival on May 16.

To walk the red carpet, Gill opted for a sheer gold-golden beige organza flowy gown by designer MaisonMet from the collection 'Naiad'. The asymmetrical ruffle detailing and flowy train added drama to her outfit.

For accessories, she chose a subtle bracelet in one hand and a watch paired with a crystal bracelet in the other hand. To complete her look, she carried a crystal-studded clutch that matched her bracelet.

For makeup, she went with a dewy base, well-defined eyes, flushed cheeks, winged eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes and glossy pink lips. Her hair was left open in a side part.

"Walking the red carpet at Cannes was surreal--it felt like a dream woven with years of music, culture, and creativity. I wanted my look to reflect not just who I am as an artist, but also the vibrancy and power of where I come from. I am taking a beautiful experience back from here," said Aastha.

The singer also took to her Instagram to share a series of pictures from the Cannes Film Festival. ''Made my Cannes Film Festival debut and today, I know dreams really do come true.''

How the internet reacted

Netizens couldn't hold their excitement back after seeing her pictures, and her page was bombarded by praises and appreciations.

''So much glam at Cannes, tera buzz humein jeene naa de,'' a user wrote.

''If the word 'breathtaking' was a photo,'' said another user.

''OMG!!!! YOU LOOK STUNNING, AASTHA,'' a third user commented.

''So damn proud of you,'' wrote user.

