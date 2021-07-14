SII CEO Adar Poonawala's wife Natasha Poonawalla takes internet by storm with her Rs 80 lakh bag, see photos

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently shared some photos having a gala time with her 'best dates', Serum Institue of India CEO Adar Poonawala's wife, socialite Natasha Poonawala and James G Boulter, Founder of STRIVE Ventures attending the Wimbledon Women's Singles finals between Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova on Saturday.

The pictures show PeeCee looking gorgeous in a high neck, full sleeves white floral dress with a grey snakeskin belt and stylish sunnies. However, it was not Priyanka this time, but photos of Natasha Poonawala that caught the attention of social media users, particularly the Hermes bag that the socialite was carrying.

In the photos, Natasha Poonawalla was spotted wearing a Gucci outfit which she teamed with the blue version of the limited edition The Birkin Faubourg bag from the Hermes collection.

While most celebrities do own expensive bags and like to flaunt it when meted with an opportunity, but Natasha's bag is no ordinary bag and the price of it shall blow your mind. Reportedly, the limited edition bag costs somewhere between $110,000 – 130,000 (approximately amounting anywhere between Rs 81,93,625 to Rs 96,83,375).

The 20 cm bag pays homage to the facade of 24 Rue de Faubourg Saint Honore that dates back to the history of the Hermes store since 1880.

An excerpt from the note of Hermes' reads, "The Birkin Faubourg carries the spirit of Hermès with it, using precious, grained and smooth leathers and including metal parts, from the swivel clasp to the hasps and the side straps. By recreating the flagship store, the Birkin Faubourg plays on the excellence of its materials and colours with joyful fantasy."

Natasha Poonawala is friends with several celebrities from the film industry and is often snapped chilling with Bollywood divas like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora.