Diwali 2022: What does each of the 13 diyas lit on Diwali signify?

Diwali 2022 | Photo: Pixabay

The famous Indian festival of lights is just one day away and people are all set to celebrate the day. All houses, streets, and offices are glowing brightly as Diwali approaches. While some put scintillating electric lights, others are inclined towards lighting the traditional diyas.

As per Hindu beliefs, lighting diyas symbolises kindness and purity and protects humanity from all evil and negative energies. On Diwali, as per Hindu tradition, people should light 13 diyas. Here's why?

The significance of each 13 diyas lit on Diwali:

1. Light the first diya in presence of the entire family and keep facing south near trash outside the house to ward off death.

2. Light with ghee and placed it in the mandir on the night of Diwali for luck.

3. In front of Lakshmi to enlist her blessings for wealth, prosperity, and success.

4. In front of the holy basil plant referred to as Tulsi. The family that lives in your home will be at peace and happy as a result of doing this.

5. In front of your home's front door, protects from evil spirits and brings pleasure, joy, and love.

6. Placed beneath a peepal tree as considered lucky and should be lit with mustard oil. It signifies recovery from both financial and health problems.

7. Any temple close to your home or any temple of your choice must light the seventh diya.

8. The eighth diya needs to be lit close to the trash to ward off negative energy and evil spirits.

9. To bring positive energy and prosperity into your life place the ninth diya outside the house's washroom.

10. The tenth diya, which denotes protection from any negative energy, should be kept lit on your home's roof.

11. Any window in your home can have an eleventh diya placed at it, which works to fight against bad energy.

12. The twelfth diya is placed on the top floor of your home which is beneficial to your health.

13. Finally, the thirteenth diya is to decorate your home's crossroads which will help bring good vibes into your life.