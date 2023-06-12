Sidhu Moosewala’s untold story: How electrical engineer became Punjab’s biggest rapper with whopping net worth

Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moosewala (File photo)

Punjab rapper and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala’s death was one of the biggest news in 2022, when he was brutally shot dead by multiple gunmen just a few days before he turned 29. As the country celebrated his 30th birthday, some things about Sidhu Moosewala still remain unknown.

Before he rose to fame, Sidhu Moosewala was known by his birth name Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu. The name Sidhu Moosewala is a tribute to his hometown, which is the Moosa village in Punjab’s Mansa district. Symbolically, this was the Punjabi rapper died.

While many know about the popular songs and the exponential rise of Sidhu Moosewala, not all know that apart from being an accomplished rapper and singer, he was also highly educated and an electrical engineer.

Before making a mark in the music industry, Sidhu Moosewala completed his graduation from the Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College in Ludhiana, where he studied electrical engineering. He also decided to pursue higher studies in Ontario, Canada, where he took admission to the tech institute Humber College.

While he was a dedicated student in college, Sidhu Moosewala always had a passion for music and started listening to popular rapper Tupac Shakur when he was in Class 6. He started training as a musician when he was in school, and eventually pursued his passion when he settled in Canada.

Moosewala started his career as a Punjabi singer when he started living in Canada and rose to fame in 2018. Apart from his much-raved-about musical career, the singer also landed in multiple controversies, where he was accused of promoting gangster and gun culture.

While his success was short-lived, Moosewala still continues to make money through his super-hit songs. Even after his death, Sidhu Moosewala’s net worth stands at around USD 114 million, which is Rs 939 crore.

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in the Mansa district of Punjab on May 29, 2022, just a few days before he turned 29. The responsibility for Moosewala’s death was claimed by Goldy Brar, a Canada-based gangster who is a close aide of notorious crime boss Lawrence Bishnoi.

