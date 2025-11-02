Sidharth Malhotra reveals his struggle days breakfast that kept him going in Mumbai, 'Main uss samay...'

Sidharth Malhotra revealed that during his early struggle days in Mumbai, he survived on sweet potatoes as an affordable and healthy breakfast.

Before becoming one of Bollywood’s most loved stars, Sidharth Malhotra went through his fair share of struggles. In a recent chat, the Shershaah actor revealed that during his early days in Mumbai, he survived on a simple and inexpensive diet: sweet potatoes!

Sharing a glimpse of those tough times, he said, 'Main uss samay sweet potato khaata tha, sweet potato mera patent breakfast tha. Protein aur carb intake ke liye. Aur sasta tha bohot.'

Like many outsiders trying to make it big in Bollywood, Sidharth faced not just financial hurdles but also the challenges of finding a place to live. He recalled, 'We were struggling to make our careers, and we were also struggling to survive in Bombay. I realised there are so many weird reasons for which you can be denied a house in India… because you eat non-vegetarian food, you want to be an actor or because you belong to a particular community.'

From t ough d ays to t remendous s uccess

Those early struggles only made Sidharth stronger. From modelling gigs to being an assistant director, he worked hard before finally getting his big break with Student of the Year in 2012. Since then, he’s delivered notable performances in films like Ek Villain, Kapoor & Sons and Shershaah, earning both critical praise and a massive fan following.

Sidharth Malhotra's story is a reminder that success is built on persistence and patience. What started with sweet potatoes and sleepless nights has turned into a journey filled with blockbuster films and nationwide love.

His humble confession proves that sometimes, it’s not fancy diets or grand beginnings, it’s passion, hard work and belief that truly fuel your dreams.