Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: Check Jaisalmer Suryagrah Palace room rates; wedding package prices

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani (File photo)

Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married on February 7 in a star-studded and lavish wedding in Rajasthan, with the marriage ceremony taking place at a picturesque hotel called Suryagrah Palace in Jaisalmer.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot surrounded by their friends and family on Tuesday evening, while the couple had been dating for several years, according to reports. The wedding of the Shershah actors was a royal affair, especially due to the luxury venue.

The Suryagrah Palace is one of the most expensive luxury hotels in Rajasthan, offering eight different types of room accommodations at whopping prices. Due to the Bollywood wedding, the hotel is set to remain unavailable for booking till February 11.

Suryagrah Palace room prices, booking details

Fort Room – This is the most basic room available in the Suryagrah Palace, with a spacious hotel room facing an open verandah. The price of this room is Rs 27,000 plus taxes per night.

Pavilion Room – This room has a queen-sized bed and free breakfast available for its occupants. It also has a bathtub and a work desk available. The price of this room is Rs 31,000 plus taxes per night.

Grand Heritage Room – This room at Suryagrah Palace room has a bright and airy aura, with a royal and timeless look and twin/double beds. The price of this room is Rs 32,000 plus taxes per night.

Jaisalmer Haveli Room – This Suryagrah Palace room features rustic desert views, a lavish private pool, a spacious dining area, and a spacious verandah. The price of this room is Rs 85,500 plus taxes per night.

Suryagrah Palace wedding package rates

The Suryagrah Palace in Jaisalmer is one of the most scenic places one can get married, with the backdrop of the Thar Desert and an ancient royal palace-like décor across the entire hotel. According to media reports and multiple websites, a wedding for around 200 guests in Suryagrah Palace can cost around Rs 80 lakhs to Rs 1.5 crore, depending on food and alcohol preference.

READ | Sidharth Malhotra's nani's cute reaction on being asked about Kiara Advani has fans calling her 'the coolest'. Watch