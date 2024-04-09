Twitter
GT vs RR IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals

Srikanth trailer: Rajkummar Rao's visually impaired Srikanth Bolla sues Indian education system, becomes industrialist

K. Raheja Realty poised to touch new heights

Kapur’s Zyber 365 Group, Asia’s fastest unicorn, and CashKaro, India’s largest cashback giant, join hands

Eid 2024: Crescent moon sighted in Saudi Arabia, Dubai, UAE, Qatar, Eid in India on....

Lifestyle

Siddharth Rajsekar launches new 'I Can Coach' volumes at the Freedom Business Retreat 2024

This landmark event, held at the Leela Palace, Bangalore, brought together over 800 trainers, coaches, and mentors from the Internet Lifestyle Hub (ILH), a community of nearly 30,000 members dedicated to digital coaching and mentoring.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Apr 09, 2024, 07:21 PM IST

Digital coaching pioneer and author SiddharthRajsekar has unveiled the second and third volumes of his influential book series, 'I Can Coach,' at the Freedom Business Retreat 2024. This landmark event, held at the Leela Palace, Bangalore, brought together over 800 trainers, coaches, and mentors from the Internet Lifestyle Hub (ILH), a community of nearly 30,000 members dedicated to digital coaching and mentoring.

The retreat was not just a platform for adults to connect and collaborate; it also showcased the potential of young minds to become leaders. A highlight of the event was the inspiring story of 12-year-old Issac, who captivated the audience with a beautiful speech on creating a new generation of young leaders. His presence underscored the retreat's commitment to nurturing leadership and creativity in children, proving that age is no barrier to making a meaningful impact.

The ILH community, under Siddharth's guidance, has been instrumental in creating an environment where both adults and children can learn, grow, and inspire each other. The magic crew, a group of stars within the ILH community, played a pivotal role in ensuring the event's success, working selflessly to create a unique energy and atmosphere that fostered collaboration and growth.

The new volumes of 'I Can Coach' continue to build on the success of Siddharth's first book, 'You Can Coach,' providing valuable insights and guidance for aspiring digital coaches. 'I Can Coach: Stories of Commitment' and 'I Can Coach: Stories of Aspiration' share the transformative journeys of individuals who have leveraged the Freedom Business Model to achieve remarkable success in the digital coaching domain.

SiddharthRajsekar's work, including the 'I Can Coach' series and the Internet Lifestyle Hub, is a testament to the power of digital coaching to transform lives and create a community of empowered individuals who support and uplift each other, regardless of age.

The books are available for purchase at INR 399 on Amazon and through the dedicated portal at https://icancoach.com/. They are a valuable resource for anyone looking to embark on a journey of personal and professional growth in the digital coaching industry.



 

