Shubman Gill, Sara Tendulkar dating again? Fans claim they were together in London on Valentine's Day

India's cricketer Shubman Gill, who has been batting a storm in the last few matches, has always been in the news for his personal life. His name was associated with two 'Saras', Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan and master blaster Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar. A few days ago, he scored a double century in the one-day match against New Zealand in Hyderabad, where the crowd booed him by chanting 'Sara-Sara'. These videos also went viral on social media. Meanwhile, a post of Shubman Gill circulating on the internet and netizens are linking it to Sara.

But confusion remains as to which Sara Shubman is actually dating. He recently shared a photo. This photo is from a cafe in London. Netizens once again remembered Sara from this photo. The netizens then asked Shubman some funny questions. Moreover, an old photo of Sara Tendulkar is found and its connection is made with Shubman's photo.

On this photo of Shubman, one user wrote, 'Which Sara clicked this photo?', another asked, 'Khan or Tendulkar?' Not only this, netizens also found a photo of Sara Tendulkar with the same background. While writing about it, a user wrote that, 'On July 15, 2021, Sara Tendulkar also shared a photo with the same background. Maybe this photo is from then too, but Gill posted it now'. One user even commented with conviction, 'If this doesn't prove that Shubman and Sara Tendulkar are dating, nothing else will. You always have my support'.

After commenting on Shubman's photo, many netizens turned their march to Sara Tendulkar's old photo. The photo, which was posted in July 2021, has been commented on a few hours ago.