Shubman Gill's fitness: Here's the secret of future king to stay at top of his game

This 24-year-old cricketer has surprised the whole world with his powerful batting. But ever thought, what the secret of future king to stay at top of his game?

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 10:43 AM IST

Shubman Gill has come up with some such inings in the last few matches, which proves that he is an excellent batsman. GT batter Shubman Gill bagged four total IPL 2023 awards this year because of his stellar performance, including a whopping cash prize for winning the Orange Cap and IPL 2023 MVP title.

This 24-year-old cricketer has surprised the whole world with his powerful batting. But ever thought, what the secret of future king to stay at top of his game? Let's find out here. 

Shubman Gil's fitness secret

Gyming

He regularly hits the gym and is often seen putting in tough workout sessions and training himself.

Variation in exercise

Shubman focuses on several types of workouts like dumbbells, chest press, etc.

Routine

Shubman Gill follows a very strict routine. He says that workouts can only be effective if one is disciplined and takes proper care.

Watch your weight

Shubman says it's normal to indulge in your favorite foods once in a while, but watch your weight too. After Christmas, he posted a photo of himself training to lose the holiday weight he gained. (Exercise)

Practice

Shubman has his own definite motto for his career best. He says that only practice can take him to a great position in his life.

